It’s the final countdown: NS tests out new timers for trains

NS is testing out countdown timers at train stations, so people can know exactly how much time they have left until their train leaves. 🚂

Do you often find yourself sprinting towards the trains because you aren’t great at accounting for time?

You’re not alone — but (for once) the NS is trying to figure out a solution to make the journey easier for travelers.

Instead of constantly checking your watch or phone to calculate how much time you have to get to your train, the new train board advice will do it for you! 💁‍♀️

What the new signs look like when there is three minutes left until departure. Image: NS

How does it work?

At the stations participating in the trial, a minute counter has been added to the platform screens showing how many minutes you have left to get an expensive Starbucks coffee and board your train. 🏃‍♀️

On the platform signs, the minute counter starts counting down from five minutes before the train’s departure, and on the escalator signs, the countdown starts from seven minutes.

When there are 59 seconds left until departure, the counter will say “0 minutes” — but it might as well say “Run!”.

So far, the trial, which started on October 18, is only being tested at Eindhoven Centraal and ‘s-Hertogenbosch stations.

If it is successful, then we will be seeing countdown timers at every Dutch train station! 🕜

Feature Image: NS (Modified)