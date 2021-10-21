Vaccinated, but no BSN? The Dutch government is exploring solutions

Internationally vaccinated individuals from outside the EU have been struggling to obtain a valid coronavirus admission ticket in the Netherlands, but the Dutch government is promising some solutions.

It’s currently mandatory to show a coronavirus ticket for entry to many indoor venues in the Netherlands, but people vaccinated outside the EU are struggling to obtain a valid QR code since as this requires being registered at a Dutch municipality, with a citizen service number (BSN), and a trip to a GGD location in Utrecht to register your certificate. Lots of jumping through hoops, basically. ⭕

All these complications have led to a parliamentary discussion regarding quarantine requirements and foreign vaccination certificates, especially for international students. The Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge has acknowledged this matter as a pressing issue to many groups in the Netherlands, but promises quick solutions in the short term according to the Tweedekamer.

Possible solutions

One solution that’s currently being explored is whether international students and expats who were vaccinated outside the EU but now reside in the Netherlands and are unable to get a BSN can demonstrate their living status in the country without having a BSN.

Since the GGD currently only has one location for international vaccine registration in Utrecht, the GGD’s location in Groningen is now also preparing to convert foreign vaccination certificates starting in the second half of October as De Jonge reports. A possibility of an additional third location is present on the table.

About 24,000 international vaccination certificates have already been converted with a QR code at the location in Utrecht. 🤳

The Intercity Student Consultation (ISO) hopes for a solution that can support international students soon. “It is very important that they can go out and meet people,” says ISO chair Lisanne de Roos.

Were you vaccinated abroad? Tell us about your vaccination registration experience in the comments below!

Feature Image: nunochka/Depositphotos