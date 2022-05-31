Electrifying Dutch public transport: NS to trial the use of E-bicycles

In the summer of 2022, the Dutch railway company NS will begin a one-year trial for public transport E-bikes. 🚲

During the testing period, the NS will implement 30 of these electric OV-fiets (public transport bikes) at four stations in the Netherlands.

While you can get a normal OV-fiets for a daily rate of €4.15, electric bikes will cost you a good €10 to rent per 24 hours, reports RTL Nieuws. 💶

Advantages of an OV-electric bike

The E-bikes come in three modes of electric assistance: eco, normal, and high.

On a full battery, you can bike up to 110 kilometres in the eco mode, 70 kilometres in the normal setting, and 50 kilometres in the highest mode. Pretty good for a single day’s use!

Each E-bike is equipped with its own GPS tracker. Meaning it can easily be found by tracking down its location in case the e-bike ever gets stolen.

According to AD, the personal data of those using the e-bikes and the location data of the bike itself are stored separately, so the privacy of consumers isn’t threatened in any way.

Why is NS doing this?

The Head of Mobility Services — Marise Bezema — explains that they want to add e-bikes to make it easier for those travelling further distances after reaching the stations.

If the E-bikes end up being popular among travellers, the NS will consider permanently adding them to their normal stock of public transport bikes. 👀

Will you be trying one of the e-bikes this summer? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

