Code yellow in the Netherlands: a thunderstorm is on its way

Wait, what?! Yes, you’ve read right. It might be all sunny and blue skies right now, but later in the day there’s a thunderstorm incoming.

Ugh, and we’re here with our sunglasses on. The bad weather is sweeping over from the British Isles towards the lowlands, says Buienradar.

Code yellow for the North-East

From early noon onwards, clouds will begin building up over the North-Eastern part of the Netherlands. Here, rain and strong winds of up to 70 km/h can be expected.

Phew, that’s pretty strong! This is why a code yellow has been issued for the North-East of the country. (Meaning: stay inside and try to avoid being swept off your fiets by a strong gust of wind!)

Temperatures here will be around the 17-degree mark. In the South-East of the country, it’s a bit warmer and temperatures can reach up to 20 degrees. ☀️

Let op: The code yellow warning does not apply to the regions Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe, and the Wadden Islands, says RTL Nieuws.

Things will calm down in the evening

After a stormy afternoon, the winds and rain will start to ease up towards the evening. It can get misty on the coast tho — and pretty cold.

Temperatures at night might even drop to 5 degrees. 🌡

How are you gonna avoid this incoming thunderstorm? Tell us in the comments!

