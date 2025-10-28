NS update: now featuring dark mode, batons, and ID checks

- Advertisement -

Public transport in the Netherlands is set for several significant changes, affecting how identity checks are carried out, how safety is managed, and even how travel information is displayed in train stations.

RTL Nieuws reports that enforcement officers on public transport will soon gain access to asylum seeker data in order to verify identities and issue fines while people travel on public transport.

Identity checks for asylum seekers on public transport

According to RTL Nieuws, buitengewoon opsporingsambtenaren (BOAs) often struggle to identify asylum seekers who fare-dodge, which makes penalties difficult to collect.

Outgoing State Secretary Thierry Aartsen writes in a letter to the House of Representatives that:

“It’s unacceptable for someone to repeatedly avoid payment without facing consequences. This is highly undesirable behaviour for anyone, regardless of their background or residency status.”

In addition to this new data access, officers will also be able to check the driver’s licence register starting spring of next year.

NS enforcement officers to test batons

On top of this, the Dutch Railways (NS) has received approval from the Ministry of Justice and Security to issue batons to BOAs on trains.

The trial is set to begin next spring and will involve 75 NS enforcement officers.

NS submitted the request to the Ministry last summer.

This move comes after increasing reports of unsafe situations on and around trains, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic.

NS Director of Social Safety Itai Birger says in a statement, “Although NS has been reluctant to use batons so far, we want to investigate whether this tool can contribute to improved safety.”

State Secretary Aartsen also supports the trial in the same statement from NS, “Every day, an average of three NS employees are threatened, intimidated, or aggressively approached. That’s why they must be able to protect themselves.”

Travel information signs switch to dark mode

One more small change has already hit Dutch platforms. Passengers may also notice a visual change across train stations. Travel information signs are switching from a light background to a dark blue background with white text.

Together, these measures show NS taking a firmer stance on safety and accountability.

Do you think these measures improve safety, or do they risk encouraging racial profiling? Share your thoughts in the comments.