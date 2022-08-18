NS workers are about to go on strike: here’s how trains will be affected

NewsEconomyPolitics & SocietyTrafficFeatured
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
photo-of-dutch-ns-train-disruption
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/281577168/stock-photo-dutch-train.html

Planning on catching a train over the next two weeks? Well, you better double-check that it will actually be driving. NS workers are gearing up to strike — and they’ve already got a plan.

The strikes will take place over 24 hours and will jump from region to region. They are expected to start next week, and for now, they will last two weeks.

However, if the NS doesn’t meet workers’ demands, we could be in for a whole lot more trouble, RTL Nieuws reports.

What will the upcoming NS strikes look like?

So, when will the strikes affect which regions? Here’s what we know so far:

  • The North Region — August 24
  • The West Region — August 26
  • The North-West Region — August 29
  • The Middle Region — August 30
  • The East and South Regions — August 31

Why are NS workers striking?

If you have been making use of the trains at all over the past few months, you probably know the answer to this one.

On almost every timetable board, you’ve likely seen a message that runs along the lines of “Due to a personnel shortage, there will be fewer trains running. Please plan your journey in the NS app.”

READ MORE | Scrapping rides: NS continues to cancel trains due to staff shortages

While this is certainly a nuisance for commuters, imagine working in an environment that’s so short-staffed that you have to cut back on your services. NS workers aren’t having a good time of it either.

A wage increase and a bonus

Now, the trade union is putting its foot down. Negotiations for a collective labour agreement between the NS and the trade unions FNV, CNV, and VVMC have failed.

The unions had warned that if the NS did not agree to a labour agreement that would increase the salaries of its workers by €100 per month and give each employee a €600 bonus, strikes would follow.

READ MORE | Inflation in the Netherlands jumps to almost 12% percent: here’s what you’ll pay more for

Surprise, surprise, the NS has not responded, hence this upcoming pickle. Huub van den Dungen, a negotiator for the FNV, expresses his outrage to RTL Nieuws:

“It is incomprehensible that NS is letting this matter. NS now leaves us no choice but to actually plan and implement actions and strikes.”

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articlePublic transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Next articleResidents of Dutch town want to buy hotel to stop reception of asylum seekers
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Culture

15 things to expect on a date with a Dutchie

You’re an international living in the Netherlands, and you’ve just said yes to a date with a Dutchie. Then, the...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

15 things to expect on a date with a Dutchie

Gaelle Salem - 0
You’re an international living in the Netherlands, and you’ve just said yes to a date with a Dutchie. Then, the nerves start kicking in,...

8 things you need to know about giving birth in the Netherlands

Heather Court - 20
Being pregnant is one of the most exciting yet frightening experiences in life — and if you happen to deliver your baby in the...

14 downright stingy things Dutch people do

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 - 14
As lovable as the Dutch are, it’s no secret that they’re stingy as heck. They really push the boundaries on what is considered socially...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X