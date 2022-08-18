NS workers are about to go on strike: here’s how trains will be affected

Planning on catching a train over the next two weeks? Well, you better double-check that it will actually be driving. NS workers are gearing up to strike — and they’ve already got a plan.

The strikes will take place over 24 hours and will jump from region to region. They are expected to start next week, and for now, they will last two weeks.

However, if the NS doesn’t meet workers’ demands, we could be in for a whole lot more trouble, RTL Nieuws reports.

What will the upcoming NS strikes look like?

So, when will the strikes affect which regions? Here’s what we know so far:

The North Region — August 24

— August 24 The West Region — August 26

— August 26 The North-West Region — August 29

— August 29 The Middle Region — August 30

— August 30 The East and South Regions — August 31

Why are NS workers striking?

If you have been making use of the trains at all over the past few months, you probably know the answer to this one.

On almost every timetable board, you’ve likely seen a message that runs along the lines of “Due to a personnel shortage, there will be fewer trains running. Please plan your journey in the NS app.”

While this is certainly a nuisance for commuters, imagine working in an environment that’s so short-staffed that you have to cut back on your services. NS workers aren’t having a good time of it either.

A wage increase and a bonus

Now, the trade union is putting its foot down. Negotiations for a collective labour agreement between the NS and the trade unions FNV, CNV, and VVMC have failed.

The unions had warned that if the NS did not agree to a labour agreement that would increase the salaries of its workers by €100 per month and give each employee a €600 bonus, strikes would follow.

Surprise, surprise, the NS has not responded, hence this upcoming pickle. Huub van den Dungen, a negotiator for the FNV, expresses his outrage to RTL Nieuws:

“It is incomprehensible that NS is letting this matter. NS now leaves us no choice but to actually plan and implement actions and strikes.”

