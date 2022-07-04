Scrapping rides: NS continues to cancel trains due to staff shortages

NewsEconomyPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Blue-and-yellow-train-from-NS-inside-a-station
Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/carriage-commute-commuter-departure-546344/

While it seems like an overplayed joke, it’s not just Dutch airports and airlines that are struggling with staff shortages.

The Netherlands’ railway company NS continues to cut train rides throughout July to cope with the lack of staff.

The company cancelled trains on six routes, two more than the week before, says RTL Nieuws.

Fewer Randstad trains

Overall, most of the affected trains are in the Randstad region of the Netherlands.

Travellers from The Hague, Rotterdam, and Gouda may have trouble getting around with sprinters only running two times an hour instead of the usual four.

Likewise, anyone who wants to visit Amsterdam from Enkhuizen or Eindhoven will have to plan carefully with only two sprinters and four intercity trains an hour.

Luckily, the Intercity Direct trains won’t be affected by the sparse schedule this week. Hopefully, passengers travelling from Amsterdam and Rotterdam can beat the scheduling chaos. 😰

Shortages across the board

Secretary of Infrastructure Vivianne Heijnen said staff shortages could last until after summer, according to the NOS. 😳

“There are shortages across the board. Of course, we don’t want to cancel trains, but we do this on routes where it hurts the least and where the personnel shortages are the greatest,” says an NS spokesperson. 😕

More than enough vacancies

When candidates apply for a job as a train driver or conductor, they can’t get to work immediately. Train driver training takes two years and conductors must follow a six-month course before they can even start checking tickets.

While there’s a major shortage of drivers and conductors, the NS is also looking for service employees and IT staff.

Have you had any problems with the trains in the Netherlands lately? What was your experience like? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Pexels
Previous articleButts everywhere! Dutchies cycle naked through Amsterdam
Next articleDutchie (19) gets a heavy fine for cruising a scooter through Venice
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Eurostar adds an extra daily train from Amsterdam to London

Pack your suitcases! Starting September 5, Eurostar will add a fourth daily train that runs from Amsterdam to London! 🚊...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #94: Sound an air raid alarm every single month

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
If you've ever been in the Netherlands on the first Monday of any month of the year, you'd probably have heard the daunting sounds...

Eurostar adds an extra daily train from Amsterdam to London

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Pack your suitcases! Starting September 5, Eurostar will add a fourth daily train that runs from Amsterdam to London! 🚊 According to the company,...

Dutch-American history: how the Netherlands played a pivotal role in America’s Independence

DutchReview Crew - 6
The Dutch relate to their history like all of us do to our own: we highlight our accomplishments and hide our embarrassments.  But Dutch history...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X