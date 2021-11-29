Omicron in the Netherlands: What we know so far

NewsHealthInternational
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-KLM-plane-in-Amsterdam-airport
Image: sarymsakov/Depositphotps https://depositphotos.com/253859210/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-march-11-2016.html

The latest of the coronavirus variants reached the Netherlands last Friday, onboard two KLM flights carrying 624 passengers from South Africa to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The official recognition of this new variant on Wednesday, which remained nameless until the weekend, prompted a worldwide panic and restrictions on flights coming from South Africa.

The same flights ban in the Netherlands however, grounded two incoming jets from South Africa at Schiphol for additional passenger testing.

So far, 61 passengers from both flights tested positive for coronavirus — 13 of which had the Omicron variant, according to RTL Nieuws.

Now

Currently, everyone who tested positive for coronavirus (whether they had Omicron or not) on the two flights is in quarantine at a hotel near Schiphol or at home, says the NOS.

As for travelling, the NOS reports that all passengers over the age of 13 flying from South Africa to the Netherlands must now show a negative rapid test taken in the last 24 hours. This is regardless of whether the passenger is vaccinated or not.

READ NEXT | Couple says ‘nah’ to Dutch hotel quarantine, try to escape to Spain (but fail)

Extending their measures, KLM flights are only allowing EU citizens to fly from South Africa at the moment. 🙅🏼‍♀️

A concern?

For now, that’s a maybe. “The WHO has labelled it a ‘variant of concern’. We are concerned, but how much we should be concerned will become clear in the coming weeks,” Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge explained last week.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) research shows that this particular mutation is spreading much faster than other known variants, it is still unclear how sick people can get from Omicron, and whether our current vaccines are effective against it.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest coronavirus news from the Netherlands.

Feature Image: sarymsakov/Depositphotos

Previous articleSpotted: The Dutch are testing a weirdly cute robo-dog in Rotterdam Centraal
Next articleHow to save money by buying a house in the Netherlands (wait what?)
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Spotted: The Dutch are testing a weirdly cute robo-dog in Rotterdam Centraal

If you happen to be walking through Rotterdam Centraal last Thursday, then you may have seen something strange: a yellow...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

4 things that are hard to find in the Netherlands

Laila Robles Martínez -
Do you ever arrive in a new place and expect things to work just as you're used to? Yes, I've made that mistake as...

Dutch Quirk #21: Put mayo on absolutely everything

Farah Al Mazouni -
Dutch mayonnaise is definitely on another level. For expats, the condiment is different in flavour for sure, but it can also be seen on...

How to save money by buying a house in the Netherlands (wait what?)

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -
Tired of throwing away your hard-earned cash on rent but not feeling wealthy enough to spend — let's face it — hundreds of thousands...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X