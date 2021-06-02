Good news! Over half of the Dutch population has antibodies against coronavirus

Sunshine aside, it seems the Netherlands has something else to celebrate this fine morning! About 54% of Dutch people have coronavirus antibodies in their blood. This number is up from 32% last month, reports RTL Nieuws.

This is the fastest monthly increase in antibody rates that the Netherlands has seen so far according to the national blood bank, Sanquin.

The sudden rise in the number of people with antibodies is thanks to the increasing speed of the vaccine rollout — one million Dutch people were vaccinated in the past week alone!

Increased virus antibodies are especially evident in the elderly (woohoo!) Now, 90% of blood donors over the age of 70 have antibodies in their blood. This number is about 85% for people in their 60s, and 54% among people in their 50s.

But what about young people?

According to Sanquin, more and more young adults in the age group 18-30 years old have antibodies. This increased from 30% last month to over 40% now. This is percentage increase is in part thanks to vaccinations, but also people who have been previously infected with coronavirus and have since recovered.





