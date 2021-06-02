Good news! Over half of the Dutch population has antibodies against coronavirus

NewsHealth
Jen Lorimer
Photo-of-women-wearing-mouth-masks-elbow-bumping
Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/young-women-in-medical-masks-greeting-each-other-on-city-street-4127431/

Sunshine aside, it seems the Netherlands has something else to celebrate this fine morning! About 54% of Dutch people have coronavirus antibodies in their blood. This number is up from 32% last month, reports RTL Nieuws.

This is the fastest monthly increase in antibody rates that the Netherlands has seen so far according to the national blood bank, Sanquin.  

The sudden rise in the number of people with antibodies is thanks to the increasing speed of the vaccine rollout — one million Dutch people were vaccinated in the past week alone!

Increased virus antibodies are especially evident in the elderly (woohoo!) Now, 90% of blood donors over the age of 70 have antibodies in their blood. This number is about 85% for people in their 60s, and 54% among people in their 50s.

But what about young people?

According to Sanquin, more and more young adults in the age group 18-30 years old have antibodies. This increased from 30% last month to over 40% now. This is percentage increase is in part thanks to vaccinations, but also people who have been previously infected with coronavirus and have since recovered.

What are your thoughts on these findings? Tell us in the comments below!


Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels

Previous articleRomanian migrants found working in “dehumanising” conditions on Dutch farm
Jen Lorimer
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Romanian migrants found working in “dehumanising” conditions on Dutch farm

Workers on a farm in Linne, Limburg were found to be working in "dehumanising" conditions. This was determined upon inspection...
Chloe Lovatt -

Latest posts

Good news! Over half of the Dutch population has antibodies against coronavirus

Jen Lorimer -
Sunshine aside, it seems the Netherlands has something else to celebrate this fine morning! About 54% of Dutch people have coronavirus antibodies in their...

Romanian migrants found working in “dehumanising” conditions on Dutch farm

Chloe Lovatt -
Workers on a farm in Linne, Limburg were found to be working in "dehumanising" conditions. This was determined upon inspection by the municipality and...

“Mother of 1001 children”: the resistance heroine who saved thousands of Jewish children

Christine Stein Hededam -
Truus Wijsmuller or “Auntie Truus” as she was also known dedicated her life to helping children affected by WWII. She was energetic, cheeky, and...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X