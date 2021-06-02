Wednesday, June 2, 2021

€10,000 reward on offer for tip that helps solve robbery of Nikkie de Jager and other celebs

By Christine Stein Hededam
The Dutch YouTuber and Eurovision host, Nikkie de Jager, was robbed in August 2020. The chief public prosecutor has now offered a €10,000 reward for any tip that can lead to an arrest in the ongoing investigation.

Nikkie and her fiancé were held at gunpoint in their home during the robbery while the robbers grabbed numerous expensive jewellery pieces and a Louis Vuitton bag. The theft took place in broad daylight. 😱

Series of robberies of famous Dutch people

The robbery of Nikkie and her fiancé is suspected to be part of a larger operation targeting wealthy Dutch people.

The investigation has been ongoing for more than a year with eight arrests in the case so far. The robbers, who are organized in various interconnected groups, used significant violence during the crimes.

Whilst seven of the known robbers are in prison, the police believe several of the perpetrators are still on the loose — so are asking for help to solve the case.

Latest development

Yesterday, surveillance images from the robberies were shown on the popular tv show Opsporing Verzocht (Investigation Requested). The chief public prosecutor of the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam also announced the €10,000 reward for any tip resulting in an arrest.

Part of the reward may also be given for new information about one of the already known suspects. This was clarified in a police news release yesterday.

Nikkie de Jager about her experience

The robbery of Nikkie and her fiancé was not as violent as some of the other attacks. However, Nikkie has been outspoken about the consequences the robbery has had on her mental health.

