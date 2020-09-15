Yesterday afternoon, two parachuters collided over the paracentre in Texel. After the collision, the men fell to the ground and were left injured.

The men were found in the grass of the landing field and given first aid by the centre’s employees. A trauma helicopter then rushed them to hospital in Amsterdam, reports NOS. The severity of their injuries has not yet been revealed, but the men were in stable conditions when being transported to hospital.

Parachutisten neergestort op Texel https://t.co/WBmeVqFZ6h — John Janssen (@Johnrambo497) September 15, 2020

It is unclear what caused the collision, but according to AD.nl it happened only a few metres above the ground during landing. The parachuters were both beginners so it’s possible that the collision was caused by a simple mistake or lack of control.

Police are currently deciding whether to launch an investigation into the incident. If they choose to do this, it will be conducted by aviation police.

Feature Image: Miriam Espacio/Pexels