Number of Dutch tattoo parlours double during the pandemic

Tattoos have grown increasingly popular recently, and it’s showing in the fact that the number of tattoo parlours has doubled in the past seven years.

There are now 1,658 tattoo parlours in the Netherlands, reports the NOS.

But why is getting inked such a popular phenomenon these days? Tattoos are becoming more accepted in Dutch society, and people from all walks of life are doing it now!

“Nowadays, it is no longer just the twenties who want to get a tattoo; teenagers or forties just as well. Even young people come to get a tattoo together with their grandfather or grandmother,” Linda Berserik, owner of Tattoo Garden, told the NOS.

“I noticed that tattoos are becoming more and more accepted. I see pilots, city officials, police officers, and even lawyers,” Berserik continues.

Ladies love the ink

This general acceptance of tattoos actually began decades ago, according to Henri Beunders, professor of Developments in Public Opinion at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Beunders says that around 1.5 million Dutch people now have a tattoo and that 60% of those tattoos on young adults belong to women! 💁🏻‍♀️

Tattoos became mainstream as a result of the feminist and activist movements of the 60s and 70s. Further, activist singers like Janis Joplin and Joan Baez, who sported flower tattoos and other designs, inspired many young women to take control of their own bodies.

Blame it on Beckham

In the 80s, the wave of “anti-authority groups” was on the rise, such as the heavy metal and hip-hop scene. Here, many people were seen sporting tattoos and art on their bodies. Additionally, MTV and football player David Beckham helped to normalise the ideas of tattoos and made them cool. 😎

Nowadays, many rappers and athletes are seen with art on their bodies. 👀

Home tattoo artists

A lot of tattoo artists benefit from the age of social media, where they can showcase their artwork to the world. Further, it’s easier these days to get non-professional tattooing equipment on Ali Express or Martkplaats — for good or worse.

This has led to some people becoming novice tattoo artists, who operate out of the gaze of the government. These people may do it as a side income and usually lack a permit from the GGD.

Unfortunately, the self-taught tattooists may cause inflammation and scarring in their clients, says Bekman of Painted Flesh in Coevorden.

So if you have tattoos, or are thinking of getting one, the Netherlands is generally open and tolerant. Jeej! 🙌🏼

What do you think about the number of tattoo parlours doubling in recent years? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: KostyaKlimenko/Depositphotos