Press conference: a sigh of relief, Dutch society is opening again

Good evening readers of DutchReview! We’re in a great mood tonight — and you know why? Because things in the Netherlands are finally starting to look (or should we say open?) up again. Let’s get into it.

The new Minister for Health, Ernst Kuipers, may see that his press conference days are ending as soon as they have begun.

Earlier this week, the WHO announced that this current wave of coronavirus infections may actually indicate the beginning of the end of the pandemic — and it seems that hopeful opinion has spread to the Netherlands.

Kuipers began the press conference, however, on a sadder note. He pointed to the record-breaking number of infections that the Netherlands is currently experiencing, pointing out that yes, while society may be reopening, many things may remain closed due to sick staff.

He then pointed to the second main concern: healthcare. Namely, how will it cope? He called on those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so, showing a graph of the hospitalisation rate alongside booster vaccinations.

Lang leve de glasheldere graphics. Waar waren ze al die tijd? #persconferentie pic.twitter.com/6DkQVKtILE — Guus Valk (@apjvalk) January 25, 2022 The graph on the left indicates the proportion of people who are vaccinated, received their booster, and unvaccinated in the Netherlands. The graph on the right indicates the proportion of people in these categories who are in hospital.

Rutte then took over with the message that we’ve all been waiting for: yes, society is opening. However, he also made sure to mention that infection numbers are through the roof — pointing to the fact that the Netherlands is about to take a huge risk in reopening.

The main point of Rutte and Kuipers is simple: we’re opening, it’s a risk, and you need to stick to the new measures as close as possible — so, what are they?

Note: these measures will take effect as of 5 AM tomorrow morning and will last three weeks.

Bars, cafés and restaurants

This week, the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) advised that the Dutch cabinet should consider reopening HORECA and the cultural sector. However, this should be done under the condition that everything closes at 8 PM.

Yesterday, it was announced that the Dutch cabinet would take on this advice and indeed they have (kind of)! Meaning that you can sip a non-homemade cocktail and eat some kroketten that didn’t come out of your freezer until 10 PM at night — not the advised 8 PM.

We know you’ve probably missed an evening out with your friends but don’t go licking strangers’ faces just yet — there are some strict conditions that come with this reopening.

In order to enter these establishments, 3G measures will apply. This means that you must be able to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from coronavirus. You must also wear a mask when walking around and there will be 1.5 metres distancing between tables.

Cultural institutions

Much like HORECA, cultural institutions may also breathe a sigh of relief and reopen their doors to the public. Technically, some museums and theatres have already opened their doors in protest with some even offering haircuts to their patrons in an inventive act of rebellion.

However, now a trip to the museum can be simple again — you want to see a painting? No need to stick some rollers in, go see it. However, again, this relaxation comes with strict measures.

The Dutch cabinet will also be bringing in 3G measures for cultural institutions. This means that again, you must show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from coronavirus and you must wear a mask when walking around. You must also maintain a 1.5-metre distance from other patrons.

Non-essential shops

Non-essential shops may also make use of these longer opening hours — no more dashing out of work early to make it to the Etos on time.

Large scale events

People will also once again have the chance to shout, scream or cry in a collective group at their favourite musician or sports star. Large scale events will be welcomed back to the Netherlands, although tentatively.

Indoor events may have a maximum capacity of 1,250 visitors. Outdoor events may host up to one-third of the capacity — so yes, you can sway together but you probably won’t be rubbing shoulders.

Sport

Did we say sports star? We did! Sports stadiums seem to be an exception to the rule and will welcome back more than 1,250 audience members. However, this means that full capacity is not a thing for now as stadiums and such must assign seating and can have up to 1/3 of their regular capacity (meaning that only 15.000 supporters can be seated in a stadium that has a capacity of 45.000).

Missed kicking your opposing teams 🍑? Well, cry no more. Sports competitions may also now take place outside of your own club — so get whooping.

