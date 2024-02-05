Few collector’s items have wreaked as much havoc as the Pokémon card depicting Pikachu’s Van Gogh-style “Self-portrait”. The good news: it will be available for purchase at select Dutch stores from January 10 onwards!

The card, inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat, was released in 2023 as a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and the Amsterdam-based Van Gogh Museum.

Originally given away as part of a scavenger hunt at the museum, it was pulled from the shelves in October after crowds stormed the gift shop’s cash register, and four museum employees were fired for misconduct over the exhibition.

Meanwhile, as collector’s items do, the cards were being resold on eBay and Marktplaats for as much as €600. 😳

Pikachu is back, baby!

Online resellers will soon see a dip in their revenue, as select Dutch stores will be giving away the popular card with any purchase of Pokémon Merch over €29.99.

This starts on Saturday, February 10, and goes on as long as supplies last, writes the AD.

Wondering where you can snag a cute Pikachu self-portrait? They will be given away at the following Dutch stores:

Intertoys

Game Mania

Top1Toys

Primera

Bruna

MediaMarkt

Smyths Toys Superstores

Various games specialty stores

Will you try to get the popular Pikachu card? Share your thoughts in the comments!