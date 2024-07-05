This Dutchman was jailed for raping a child, now he gets to represent the NL at the Olympics

Should this be allowed?

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
2 minute read
Image: Maarten van Hassel/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Steven_van_de_Velde-1597559765.JPG

Dutch beach volleyball pro, Steven Van de Velde, is currently facing the heat as prior convictions for sex with a minor resurface following his qualification for the Paris Olympics.

For those who’ve missed media coverage of the issue, here’s the lowdown. 👇

What’s the backstory on Steven Van de Velde?

According to the BBC, Van de Velde met his victim — a 12-year-old British girl — on Facebook.

In August 2014, despite the child revealing her age during their online conversations, he flew from Amsterdam to Milton Keynes in the UK to meet her.

As reported by the Milton Keynes Citizen, Van de Velde proceeded to give his victim alcohol and request oral sex, before taking her virginity in her sister’s bedroom.

Owing to Van de Velde’s lack of condom use, he advised the 12-year-old to get the morning-after pill once the ordeal was over.

Thankfully for the victim, it was this visit to a family planning clinic that alerted the authorities to the crime.

Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in the UK before being extradited to the Netherlands one year into his sentence.

His sentence was then adjusted to Dutch standards, NU.nl reports, and Van de Velde was released.

Van de Velde’s big return has garnered mixed reactions

Despite widespread criticism, the Dutch Volleyball Association (Nevobo) released a statement voicing its unwavering support for Van de Velde.

In the words of Nevobo general director, Michel Everaert: “We have been in constant contact with Steven, who has now been fully reintegrated into the Dutch volleyball community.”

“He is proving to be an exemplary professional and human being and there has been no reason to doubt him since his return.”

“We fully support him and his participation in Paris, which he and Matthew have earned.”

Yet, as Trouw reports, this decision “will inhibit progress on safety and create mistrust among athletes towards the systems put in place to protect them”.

In a joint statement to the International Olympic Committee, the Sport & Rights Alliance (a coalition of nine human rights organisations), Kyniska Advocacy (a British organisation for protecting women in sport), and The Army of Survivors (an organisation aimed at ending sexual assault against young athletes) have called to ban van de Velde from the games.

A Change.org petition has also been created to disqualify Van de Velde from the upcoming Olympic games.

What do you think of Steven Van de Velde — a sex offender — representing the Netherlands at the Paris Olympics? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

