Taylor Swift just spoke Dutch and people can’t help but make this comparison

Are you ready for it? 💅 🇳🇱

NewsWeird
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Taylor-Swift-at-concert
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/taylor-swift.html?filter=all&qview=326638830 EDITORIAL ONLY

Many things were expected at Taylor Swift’s concert in Johan Cruijff Arena last night: think sparkling outfits, cowboy boots, and friendship bracelets.

One thing that was not expected, however, was Swift suddenly speaking the queen’s Dutch.

As the musical icon welcomed the crowd at her first of three shows in Amsterdam, she tried out some Nederlands — and people were surprised:

@taylornederland Taylor Swift talking Dutch in Amsterdam. 🧡 #amsterdamtstheerastour #taylorswift #amsterdam ♬ origineel geluid – Silvy | Taylor Nederland

Queen Maxima is that you!?

Swift used a classic phrase out of the Dutch 101 handbook: “Leuk jullie allemaal te zien.” And if you ask us, her accent is quite impressive for someone fresh off the plane.

In fact, some Dutchies are saying she sounds like Queen Máxima herself, writing:

Zo klinkt ze een beetje als Máxima haha! Ach ja; allebei queens dus it makes sense.”

Translation: She sounds a bit like Máxima! But yeah, they’re both queens, so it makes sense.

READ MORE | Queen Máxima of the Netherlands: how an Argentinian became a Dutch royal

And “Ze klonk als Máxima 😭”. Translation: “She sounded so like Maxima.”

While Dutch is also the queen’s second language, it’s safe to say that she has certainly worked hard on her accent, so we’ll call this a win for Swift.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Do you need to take a Dutch language course? Answer these 5 questions
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

There’s a 50/50 chance opening this weather report will ruin your day

OK, we said 50/50, and technically, that's what you're getting — because you can't have the sun without a little...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Do you need to take a Dutch language course? Answer these 5 questions

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Maybe it’s on your to-do list, or you’ve been putting it off, but you might be asking yourself whether it’s actually worth your time...

A guide to night buses and night trains in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 0
Had one too many drinks and missed the last train? Bracing yourself for a taxi journey that is going to eat up your monthly...

The ultimate guide to Amsterdam North: What to see, do, and eat

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Amsterdam North is not just a welcome escape from the busy city centre; it’s also a vibrant and trendy neighbourhood that offers a unique...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.