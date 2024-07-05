Many things were expected at Taylor Swift’s concert in Johan Cruijff Arena last night: think sparkling outfits, cowboy boots, and friendship bracelets.

One thing that was not expected, however, was Swift suddenly speaking the queen’s Dutch.

As the musical icon welcomed the crowd at her first of three shows in Amsterdam, she tried out some Nederlands — and people were surprised:

Queen Maxima is that you!?

Swift used a classic phrase out of the Dutch 101 handbook: “Leuk jullie allemaal te zien.” And if you ask us, her accent is quite impressive for someone fresh off the plane.

In fact, some Dutchies are saying she sounds like Queen Máxima herself, writing:

“Zo klinkt ze een beetje als Máxima haha! Ach ja; allebei queens dus it makes sense.”

Translation: She sounds a bit like Máxima! But yeah, they’re both queens, so it makes sense.

And “Ze klonk als Máxima 😭”. Translation: “She sounded so like Maxima.”

While Dutch is also the queen’s second language, it’s safe to say that she has certainly worked hard on her accent, so we’ll call this a win for Swift.

