A protest against coronavirus measures in The Hague this afternoon has led to the closure of the Lower House and the Binnenhof.

Between 100 and 200 people arrived at the demonstration, shouting “we are the Netherlands” and “away with the emergency law!” However, things quickly turned violent as police and demonstrators clashed.

The Hague Police say that they have arrested several people.

The organiser of the protest, Eldor van Feggelen of Virus Truth (formerly Virus Madness) told RTL Nieuws that the group obtained permission for the demonstration. “I have no idea what exactly happened or why there were arrests,” he said.

Now, police have removed people from the protest areas. A police Mobile Unit has been deployed to stop demonstrators from reaching the shopping area.

