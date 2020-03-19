Minister Bruno Bruins of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports has resigned and handed his letter of resignation to the King. Minister De Jonge, of the same ministry, will temporarily take over his duties.

Minister Bruins was unwell yesterday

Yesterday he became unwell during the debate about the corona crisis. He said afterwards that it was from exhaustion.

He was tired from all the work, gonna rest now and back at it tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QYuZTpovN4 — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) March 18, 2020

His ministry announced earlier today that he would be working from home for the next few days because he needed his rest. Later, doctors advised him to step down from his post.

Since Bruins (VVD) has to rest for a few weeks. He decided to step down ‘in the national interest’ because the corona crisis requires full commitment.

