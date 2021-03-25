Dutch cabinet formation screeches to a halt as minister accidentally leaves notes visible

By Unknown author - http://www.algemenebestuursdienst.nl/actueel/benoemingen/kajsa-ollongren.html, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33476455

This morning, the news hit that the Dutch cabinet had been potentially exposed to coronavirus through Minister Ollongren — one of two ‘scouts’ tasked with determining the new layout of the cabinet. However, the decision-making process had been further complicated by the fact that the minister’s private notes were left visible. 

As a result of this gigantic blunder, the two scouts who were charged with determining the new layout of the Dutch cabinet — Minister Ollongren from D66 and senator Jorritsma from the VVD, have decided to step down from their work as coalition-scouts and they have informed the chair of parliament that they can no longer do their job without prejudice.

Notes visible in picture taken by the press

The notes were seen in a picture taken of the minister as she left the Binnenhof this morning. The shots were initially taken as part of the news that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

However, once eagle-eyed readers zoomed in on the images, one could read the minister’s important notes. On the notes, sentences such as “left-wing parties do not really hold each other” can be read. There was another note on CDA’s Wopke Hoekstra’s negotiation style and another one on MP Omzigt from the CDA (beloved by the people, loathed by some politicians for his honesty) that he could ‘get a position elsewhere’. Wopke Hoekstra already left a reaction on all this:

The political process is a mess and confidence is gone

All of this news comes while a lot of people are thoroughly frustrated with the Dutch political scene and the lack of decent corona policy and speedy vaccination program. The cabinet did decide to move their meetings online, but only after the news broke that Ollongren tested positive for corona. It remains to be seen how this will affect the speedy formation of a coalition.

Feature Image: By Unknown author – algemenebestuursdienst/wikimedia, CC0, 

Previous articleAlbert Heijn ditches plastic bags for fruit and veg, but shrink-wrapped carrots will stay
