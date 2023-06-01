Breach of privacy: Dutch police accused of violating protestors’ rights

NewsPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
four-dutch-police-officers-at-protest
Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/658996340/stock-photo-hague-netherlands-2023-dutch-policemen.html

Amnesty International has claimed that Dutch police are violating protesters’ rights through intimidation, illegitimate ID checks, and abuse of power. 

The international organisation spoke to 50 protestors between September 2020 and November 2022. These included climate protesters, refugee rights and anti-racism protesters, among others.

According to Amnesty International, Dutch police are abusing their power and creating a “chilling effect on the right to freedom of peaceful assembly”.

Unlawful surveillance

Dutch police have been unlawfully surveilling protestors in the Netherlands by demanding peaceful protestors show their identity cards. When they check these IDs, the police keep their information in a database for at least five years.

However, this violates the protestor’s right to privacy according to the  2003 Compulsory Identification Act, which says ID checks can only happen if it is necessary for the police officer’s job.

READ MORE | Girl with the Pearl Earring Vandalised by climate protesters

On top of that, Amnesty International found that the methods used by the police to monitor protestors include “social media monitoring, use of drones at protests, infiltration of group apps, and unannounced home visits”.

Broad discretionary power

Amnesty International is also concerned about the lack of supervision in police actions. This creates a “risk of arbitrariness and discriminatory use of power” such as ethnic profiling.

Translation: The #police is using everything to find out who is demonstrating, including:
👉Illegal ID checks
👉 social media monitoring
👉 home visits
📢 The government and the police must stop unlawfully monitoring peaceful #demonstrators.

This position of power has led to a pattern of intimidation by the police, as protestors claim to feel prevented from demonstrating, according to RTL Nieuws

Police response

Of course, the police have responded. They state that they require information to “make a risk assessment” and ensure the safety of demonstrators and bystanders.

READ MORE | Royal Dutch police must not discriminate against travellers based on appearance, Dutch court rules

The police claim to always consider if they need to gather the information to estimate “how much police capacity (they) must deploy to steer the demonstration in the right direction”. We just hope they don’t need too much “police capacity”.

They also claim that they never intend to intimidate anyone, and if this does happen, it is an “undesirable effect of their actions”.

Where do we go from here?

Amnesty International does have a plan for the police. They say that the police should make protesting easier, protect the protestors, and ask that authorities “take action to end the unlawful monitoring of peaceful protesters”.

They also request that “ID checks should only be carried out if there is a reasonable suspicion of a serious criminal offence”.

READ MORE | Identify me: Dutch police release facial reconstructions of 22 murdered women

The police have addressed this, claiming that one of the reasons to check someone’s ID is to see if they were previously involved in a public disturbance and will again be at a demonstration.

We just hope that peaceful protests remain peaceful.

What is your experience with protesting in the Netherlands? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Schiphol strikes again: Dutch airport to scrap 17,000 flights this year
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Schiphol strikes again: Dutch airport to scrap 17,000 flights this year

Schiphol has made everyone’s travel plans just a little bit more difficult. The infamous airport has decided to scrap another...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Schiphol strikes again: Dutch airport to scrap 17,000 flights this year

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Schiphol has made everyone’s travel plans just a little bit more difficult. The infamous airport has decided to scrap another 17,000 flight paths by...

Expats and international students: how to not get scammed in the Netherlands

Veronika Licheva - 3
Moving to a new country is challenging enough as it is, so we don't need to add getting scams to our worries. We've made...

7 things that will get you fined while cycling in the Netherlands

Annabelle Willeme - 14
The Netherlands is often called a 'cycling paradise'. Despite this, there are 53 (yes, you read that right) different ways you can get fined...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.