Remember those “disinfection poles” that could be found in just about any establishment during COVID times? Well, have you ever wondered if they were converted to “sunscreen poles” that dispensed SPF instead of anti-bacterial gel?

Wonder no longer, as the sunscreen freebies are going to those who attend the Best Kept Secret festival, which is taking place in both Beekse Bergen and Stadspark Valkenberg.

Not going to the festival? Don’t worry, because over 100 locations in the Netherlands will be joining in the free sunscreen movement this summer. (You heard us right: free sunscreen! Don’t all jump at once. 😉)

The Smeerkees company’s “sunburning poles” (which pump out SPF 30 sunscreen) are reportedly found all over the country already, including in Amsterdam’s Westerpark and the Zwarte Cross.

Free sunscreen coming to Katwijk

Those empty disinfectant dispensers that we had all come to have a love-hate relationship with have been lying around without a purpose, but are now being put to good use, reports NOS.

Dermatologist Karen van Poppelen came up with the ingenious idea of converting these dispensers into sunscreen poles.

READ MORE | Sunniest and warmest in Europe: yep, that will be the Netherlands this week

These sunscreen poles are now located in over 20 municipalities, as well as at “commercial parties”. In fact, one town that’s heavily investing in sunscreen is Katwijk. Katijk’s alderman Jacco Knape believes the investment is worthwhile, despite costing “a few thousand euros”.

For folks in this tourist-packed seaside town, the number of people sunbathing while “unprotected” is reportedly higher than average at the moment. Yikes! 😬

Cancer prevention

It’s no secret that skincare has become more of a trend in recent years, and that can only be a good thing, according to dermatologists.

Sundo founder Ybe Heemskerk realises how important it is to “prevent” skin cancer, and wants to spread the word. That’s why Sundo is installing its own sunscreen poles in over 100 places in the Netherlands.

The reason behind these protective measures isn’t vanity, but public safety. After all, skin cancer, believe it or not, is the “most common” type of cancer.

Its that time of year. Be smart and wear sunscreen!! pic.twitter.com/9YOIulZQXB — 𝕮𝖗𝖎𝖒𝖘𝖔𝖓 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 💀 (@PensTheName) June 4, 2023

Although loads of people like to lather on the SPF while at the beach, many don’t consider the importance of applying a coat when they’re “just going out for a day”, according to Wouter Spackler, co-founder of The Smeerkees Company.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

Are you wearing sunscreen right now as you read this? No? Then go and put some on!

Are these sunscreen poles a much-needed improvement in Dutch society? Share your thoughts in the comments below.