Sunniest and warmest in Europe: yep, that will be the Netherlands this week

FeaturedNewsWeather
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
two-girls-sitting-by-the-sunset-having-fun
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/people-enjoying-life-after-covid-freedom_18955556.htm#query=friends%20chatting%20in%20the%20sun&position=1&from_view=search&track=country_rows_v1

Finally, we can say this without being sarcastic: grab your swimsuits and sunscreen; the sun is coming! Hoera! ☀️

Get ready for a summer weekend! Starting on Friday, June 9, the Netherlands will become the sunniest and warmest country in Europe (take that, Spain!), with the warmth and sun expected to continue into Saturday. 

It’s uncertain if it will continue into Sunday, but we can hope.

@anaykashe This was inspired by@leah! ♬ original sound – Anayka She

NOS weatherman Peter Kuipers Munneke described the Netherlands as having “the weather of the Costa del Sol”. Bring out the tapas and the sun hats! 

Don’t get sunburnt

But let op! The sun will be strong this weekend with a UV index of 7 or 8, meaning our sun-deprived skin will turn red in just 10 minutes without sunscreen.

After all, we all know that nothing sucks more than trying to get a tan and, instead, looking like a lobster. 🦞

READ MORE | Swimming in Amsterdam’s canals: what you need to know

Our hopes for the heat to continue into Sunday are depending on the wind. As Kuipers Munneke explains to the NOS, “If a high-pressure area remains over Scandinavia, it will remain warm, but if the wind blows from Ireland, it can cool down.”

Dry weather expected

But regardless of the temperature change, no rain is expected until at least next Thursday, June 15. It’s been a long period of no rain, but Kuipers Munneke reassures us that there’s no reason for alarm just yet.

The dry weather hasn’t shown any major consequences for nature, and watering our gardens isn’t necessary yet due to the moisture that remains in the soil. 

READ MORE | It’s summer! The NL is about to have a glorious weekend of sunshine 

Regardless, perhaps keep an extra eye on your house plants — they might need some extra love.

So hydrate your plants and yourself, wear sunscreen, and gather your friends to celebrate like you’re in Spain (while secretly wishing you were just a little bit less sweaty).

How will you be spending the warm weekend? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Why are the Dutch called the Dutch? We have the answer!
Next article
5 odd little things you can find in the Netherlands
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot will step foot in the US tomorrow

Here’s an unsettling piece of news for American readers: Murderer, suspected pathological liar, and alleged extortionist, Joran van der Sloot,...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Dutch criminal Joran van der Sloot will step foot in the US tomorrow

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Here’s an unsettling piece of news for American readers: Murderer, suspected pathological liar, and alleged extortionist, Joran van der Sloot, is all set to...

What your favourite Dutch supermarket says about you

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Who needs horoscopes when we have Dutch supermarket stereotypes to define our personalities?  This article is your guide for projecting the image you want into...

5 odd little things you can find in the Netherlands

Laila Robles Martínez - 3
As an international, once you get past the most obvious things that differ from what you're used to, you start to develop a sixth...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.