Finally, we can say this without being sarcastic: grab your swimsuits and sunscreen; the sun is coming! Hoera! ☀️

Get ready for a summer weekend! Starting on Friday, June 9, the Netherlands will become the sunniest and warmest country in Europe (take that, Spain!), with the warmth and sun expected to continue into Saturday.

It’s uncertain if it will continue into Sunday, but we can hope.

NOS weatherman Peter Kuipers Munneke described the Netherlands as having “the weather of the Costa del Sol”. Bring out the tapas and the sun hats!

Don’t get sunburnt

But let op! The sun will be strong this weekend with a UV index of 7 or 8, meaning our sun-deprived skin will turn red in just 10 minutes without sunscreen.

After all, we all know that nothing sucks more than trying to get a tan and, instead, looking like a lobster. 🦞

Our hopes for the heat to continue into Sunday are depending on the wind. As Kuipers Munneke explains to the NOS, “If a high-pressure area remains over Scandinavia, it will remain warm, but if the wind blows from Ireland, it can cool down.”

Dry weather expected

But regardless of the temperature change, no rain is expected until at least next Thursday, June 15. It’s been a long period of no rain, but Kuipers Munneke reassures us that there’s no reason for alarm just yet.

The dry weather hasn’t shown any major consequences for nature, and watering our gardens isn’t necessary yet due to the moisture that remains in the soil.

Regardless, perhaps keep an extra eye on your house plants — they might need some extra love.

So hydrate your plants and yourself, wear sunscreen, and gather your friends to celebrate like you’re in Spain (while secretly wishing you were just a little bit less sweaty).

How will you be spending the warm weekend? Tell us in the comments below!