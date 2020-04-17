The cabinet will be meeting at the start of next week to decide what to do about the current deadline of the coronavirus measures on April 27.

There is a proposal circulating among top officials stating that events could be cancelled until the first of September, reports RTL Nieuws.

Relaxation of other measures

Despite a possible ban on events until the first of September, the government is also looking into the possibility of relaxing other measures. This includes primary schools, after-school care, as well as the option of potentially opening up sports organizations for the youth.

Mayors send letters about the social consequences of the crisis

The mayors of Amsterdam, Utrecht, Breda, Rotterdam and Nijmegen have written letters to Prime-Minister Rutte urging him to consider not only the medical consequences of the crisis, but the social ones as well.

Their concern is over rising inequality and tension occurring throughout their cities because of the crisis. Domestic violence is one of the issues brought up on the agenda, which has been on the rise due to many people working from home.

The mayors also expressed that the youth should have more space to exercise, as the limited movement leaves them no choice but to break measures.

Loneliness caused by isolation has been another point addressed by the mayors in their letter. The document has signatures from VVD, PvdA, CDA and Groenlinks.

