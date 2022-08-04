Good news! PostNL recruits students to start delivering mail in the evenings

NewsPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
postnl-delivery-with-guy
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/354947990/stock-photo-rotterdam-netherlands-august-2018-man.html

Due to a lack of staff, PostNL struggles to deliver mail five days a week. How are they solving this? By issuing permanent contracts and employing students! 📦

The labour crisis continues to take its toll on companies across the Netherlands — and to avoid the slump, one of the Dutch’s favourite parcel services has been busy cooking up an action plan. 🤔

So, what’s the plan?

PostNL faces huge pressure to keep up with its own delivery schedule. With very few people to do the job, it’s not the least bit surprising. 🙄

It’s also becoming increasingly difficult to get deliverers in a market that’s in bad condition. 

However, the company has a plan underway: to issue permanent contracts to its delivery staff and experiment with evening deliveries using students.

READ MORE | PostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)

PostNL believes that offering their services in the evenings should make the job more appealing to students — thus bringing in more chances for hiring staff (and higher odds to finally get our packages on time 🙄).

“It is, in any case, a side job, which can therefore be done between 5 pm and 8 pm. Students and school pupils are busy during the day with the most important thing they have to do: study”, the director of PostNL, Bob van Ireland, told NU.nl.

When and where will the plan commence?

PostNL plans to conduct a trial run in ten cities across the Netherlands, where students and staff members will start delivering mail in the evenings.

READ MORE | More vacancies than unemployed people in the Netherlands for first time in 50 years

The trial will run until the end of October, and if it’s successful, the company will continue offering this grand service to its customers! 🤩

What do you think about PostNL starting evening deliveries? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleYou can soon check in for the train with your bank card (but the new OV card is delayed)
Next articleDutch Quirk #30: Send people away when they’re about to have dinner
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

You can soon check in for the train with your bank card (but the new OV card is delayed)

Plans for a new OV chip card have been cooking for a while now — but the project has been...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #30: Send people away when they’re about to have dinner

Juni Moltubak - 0
Have you ever had dinner at a Dutch person’s house? Then you’re one of the lucky ones. The Dutch have a tendency to send...

You can soon check in for the train with your bank card (but the new OV card is delayed)

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Plans for a new OV chip card have been cooking for a while now — but the project has been delayed until next year....

It’s official: the land of dikes and canals has a water shortage

Juni Moltubak - 0
The Netherlands is officially in a state of water shortage, as of Wednesday. Here is what the situation means for you. The warm weather...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X