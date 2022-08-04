Good news! PostNL recruits students to start delivering mail in the evenings

Due to a lack of staff, PostNL struggles to deliver mail five days a week. How are they solving this? By issuing permanent contracts and employing students! 📦

The labour crisis continues to take its toll on companies across the Netherlands — and to avoid the slump, one of the Dutch’s favourite parcel services has been busy cooking up an action plan. 🤔

So, what’s the plan?

PostNL faces huge pressure to keep up with its own delivery schedule. With very few people to do the job, it’s not the least bit surprising. 🙄

It’s also becoming increasingly difficult to get deliverers in a market that’s in bad condition.

However, the company has a plan underway: to issue permanent contracts to its delivery staff and experiment with evening deliveries using students.

PostNL believes that offering their services in the evenings should make the job more appealing to students — thus bringing in more chances for hiring staff (and higher odds to finally get our packages on time 🙄).

“It is, in any case, a side job, which can therefore be done between 5 pm and 8 pm. Students and school pupils are busy during the day with the most important thing they have to do: study”, the director of PostNL, Bob van Ireland, told NU.nl.

When and where will the plan commence?

PostNL plans to conduct a trial run in ten cities across the Netherlands, where students and staff members will start delivering mail in the evenings.

The trial will run until the end of October, and if it’s successful, the company will continue offering this grand service to its customers! 🤩

