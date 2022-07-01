PostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)

Our favourite mail company *cough cough cough*, PostNL, will officially stop handing out those pesky “we hebben je gemist” notes.

The notes, which are left to advise of an attempted delivery while you were outside doing better things than waiting for the post, are apparently costing the company too much time and money.

Instead, if you miss the delivery, you’ll receive an email or a notification in the PostNL app advising where your package is now.

To be honest, we can’t decide if this is a good or bad thing.

Obviously, we’re all for saving paper (about 70,000 kilos a year, according to PostNL). However, we have a sneaky suspicion that this will make it even easier for PostNL to pretend to deliver the package.

Hey @PostNL I'm home all day waiting for a package and without even ringing my bell I get a blank "We hebben je gemist". Nice to know that is the service that I should expect. pic.twitter.com/1No1Nfw7Hl — Iñaki Plessmann (@Plessmann) November 28, 2020

At least when they leave the slips now they have to be somewhere near the front door so you can fling it open on them and catch them in the act, right?

@PostNL Horrible delivery service. Sitting by the doorbell two evenings in a row (paid extra for evening delivery), following in the app the delivery truck getting closer, and two evenings in a row "niet gelukt" and "we hebben je gemist!" – but nobody bothered ringing the bell. — S (@acijuvs) June 9, 2022

@PostNL I keep getting "we hebben je gemist" even if I'm home all day. This happens almost every time.. Primera that gets my package 24hours later, say this is a common issue with several in my neighbourhood. And if you are already here, why not deliver it there imidiately? — Blossom91 (@Blossom91twitch) August 31, 2021

@PostNL my package (3SJPWT1458565) was supposed to be delivered on Monday. Finally got a window for today (Wed) between 9-11. Then the usual "we hebben je gemist" mail arrives. We were at home the whole day! This happened at least 5 times in the past year. Such a crappy service! — wickedsoup (@wickedsoup) November 17, 2021

Not always digital

Naturally, there are some cases where a piece of paper will still be left. For example:

If you don’t have an email address on file at PostNL

If the package contains official documents

If the package contains medical supplies

If the package is a gift.

According to PostNL, the change is necessary because about one in 10 deliveries result in no one being home.

Are you in favour of this change? Tell us in the comments below!