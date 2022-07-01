PostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)

Our favourite mail company *cough cough cough*, PostNL, will officially stop handing out those pesky “we hebben je gemist” notes.
The notes, which are left to advise of an attempted delivery while you were outside doing better things than waiting for the post, are apparently costing the company too much time and money.
Instead, if you miss the delivery, you’ll receive an email or a notification in the PostNL app advising where your package is now.
To be honest, we can’t decide if this is a good or bad thing.
Obviously, we’re all for saving paper (about 70,000 kilos a year, according to PostNL). However, we have a sneaky suspicion that this will make it even easier for PostNL to pretend to deliver the package.
At least when they leave the slips now they have to be somewhere near the front door so you can fling it open on them and catch them in the act, right?
Not always digital
Naturally, there are some cases where a piece of paper will still be left. For example:
- If you don’t have an email address on file at PostNL
- If the package contains official documents
- If the package contains medical supplies
- If the package is a gift.
According to PostNL, the change is necessary because about one in 10 deliveries result in no one being home.
Are you in favour of this change? Tell us in the comments below!