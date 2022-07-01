PostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)

NewsPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-postnl-delivery-bike-on-dutch-streets
Image: PostNL

Our favourite mail company *cough cough cough*, PostNL, will officially stop handing out those pesky “we hebben je gemist” notes.

The notes, which are left to advise of an attempted delivery while you were outside doing better things than waiting for the post, are apparently costing the company too much time and money.

Instead, if you miss the delivery, you’ll receive an email or a notification in the PostNL app advising where your package is now.

To be honest, we can’t decide if this is a good or bad thing.

Obviously, we’re all for saving paper (about 70,000 kilos a year, according to PostNL). However, we have a sneaky suspicion that this will make it even easier for PostNL to pretend to deliver the package.

At least when they leave the slips now they have to be somewhere near the front door so you can fling it open on them and catch them in the act, right?

Not always digital

Naturally, there are some cases where a piece of paper will still be left. For example:

  • If you don’t have an email address on file at PostNL
  • If the package contains official documents
  • If the package contains medical supplies
  • If the package is a gift.

According to PostNL, the change is necessary because about one in 10 deliveries result in no one being home.

Are you in favour of this change? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:PostNL
Previous articleThis Dutch doctor is offering cheap, legal, and safe abortions to all US women
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

This Dutch doctor is offering cheap, legal, and safe abortions to all US women

An abortion pill that can be ordered online, regardless of US state laws: this is the lifeline for many American...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

This Dutch doctor is offering cheap, legal, and safe abortions to all US women

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
An abortion pill that can be ordered online, regardless of US state laws: this is the lifeline for many American women following the controversial...

5 top-tier books by Dutch authors to read when discovering the Netherlands

Joanna Fragoulis - 0
For many of us book lovers, there is no better way to get to know a culture than by exploring its literature. If you’ve...

Navigating the Dutch labour market as an international: this recruitment expert knows how

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Are you an international looking for a job in the Netherlands? Or a Dutchie who wants to work at an international firm?  At first glance,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X