Amsterdam only the 44th most popular tourist destination according to, well, TikTok

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Millions of tourists flock to the Netherlands every year, but if we are to believe the most recent TikTok verdict, they’re not having the best time.

Canals, tulips, windmills, and weed, the Netherlands is usually a top destination for tourists. Still, Amsterdam only makes it to 44th place in TikTok’s travel index.

Conflicting messages

In June, Amsterdam could proudly take the crown as the best tourist destination in the world, according to TripAdviser.

But alas, the Dutch capital now ranks lower than Orlando, Abu Dhabi, and Medellin, (to name just a few of the cities), reports usebounce.com.

Here’s an overview of the top-10 (TikTok approved) travel destinations in 2022:

  1. Dubai
  2. New York City
  3. London
  4. Istanbul
  5. Paris
  6. Miami
  7. Los Angeles
  8. Chicago
  9. Toronto
  10. Madrid

Says who?

TikTok is full of travel influencers, and people loooove to daydream away with their content. Typical travel TikToks include travel hacks, money-saving tips, and of course, destination recommendations and rankings.

Top travel influencers can earn several thousand dollars for just one post, keeping their millions of followers entertained, inspired, and just a little jealous.

READ MORE | Amsterdam(n) ranks among top 10 most liveable cities in the world!

Now, the travel TikTok community has let its opinions be heard and come up with a ranking that shocked us to the core here in the Netherlands.

We thought we were supposed to be among everyone’s favourite destination?

Perhaps TripAdvisor caters to a different audience than the Gen-Z-dominated TikTok, and that’s why the rankings are so different.

Or perhaps there are more political, technical reasons why certain destinations are ranked the way they are (*cough* Dubai *cough*).

We’re not sure, but we’re certainly confused (and sad and scared) by the brutal verdict.

Do you agree with TikTok’s placement of Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments below!

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

