Dutch Princess Amalia forced to stay at home due to outside threat

The Dutch princess hasn’t been able to leave the house or live in Amsterdam to start university due to threats to her well-being, reports the NOS.

Despite beginning her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam this September, Amalia has been removed from the student house she was living in and hasn’t been allowed to return to Amsterdam.

Dutch princess can’t live a normal life

Despite making efforts to integrate herself into non-royal life better, such as choosing to live in a student house over a private residence and even rejecting her royal allowance, the Dutch princess still can’t live a normal life.

And her parents seem upset about it too. In an interview, Queen Maxima said, “I’m very proud of her for how she keeps up with all this, to be honest.”

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands (18) was forced to move out of student housing and back in with her parents after a number of threats against her.



Both the King and Queen feel for her that she cannot leave the house and empathise with her. “Yes, I can not describe that, that is really very heavy,” King Willem-Alexander said.

Threat to Amalia remains unknown

Although the threats to poor Princess Amalia’s life are surely severe, there are not many details on what, exactly, is going on.

In fact, that the King and Queen have commented on it at all is very strange. Terrorism expert, Jelle van Buuren, told Nieuwsuur that threats to the royal family are usually not discussed.

However, Princess Amalia met Prime Minister Rutte last month to discuss organised crime communications. A meeting like that would indicate there is a reasonable fear that the princess is under threat of an attack or even kidnapping.

Prime of her life

As Amsterdam alderman Marjolein Moorman told the NOS, “A young woman of 18 is thus deprived of her freedom and social life in the prime of her life. What an unscrupulous b*st*rd you are.”

