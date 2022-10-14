Throw ya coat in the bin, delightfully warm weather is on the way

It’s been a typical Dutch October, with all four seasons in a day — but now comes the good part.

You might notice that the weather has been warmer in the past few days despite the rain. That’s because we are being graced with warmer air from Spain and the sea. 🇪🇸

Bedankt, Spain; we really need that now!

Reason to be excited about Monday

Like Garfield, we all hate Mondays, but this time the Dutch weather may just give our mood a boost!

It looks like the warmest part of the Netherlands will be the area of Limburg, where they are expecting no less than 22 degrees. In the north part of the country, it will be just slightly cooler with 19 degrees.

The following days of the week will stay warmer as well — hoera!

What’s up, weather?

The sea is 17 degrees, which might still be a bit cold to have a beach day, but it’s helping to balance the current temperature.

“That also means that the air is more humid, and we have to deal with mist in the morning,” says Weerplaza weathercaster, Diana Woei, to AD.nl.

It looks like the October weather is continuing so it’s still wise to take your umbrella with you next week. But, you might be able to leave a layer of clothes on the closet!

Are you ready for some warmer days, or do you feel prepared to have your pumpkin spice latte? Tell us in the comments below!