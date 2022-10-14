Travel prices are skyrocketing and that just sucks for internationals

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
If you’ve been searching the skies for air travel this holiday season, then you’ve probably been struck by some sky-high ticket prices. ✈️

According to an analysis by comparator Weflycheap, flying within Europe has become significantly more expensive than in 2019. Tickets rose between 25% and a baffling 80%.

Intercontinental flights have also been met with some of the highest prices in travel history, with airfares jumping between 15% and 50%. 

Needless to say, many internationals hoping to travel back home for Christmas might have no alternative but to spend this festive season in the lowlands.

Finding cheap flight deals to travel this autumn seems to be a never-ending quest these days — and the costly airfares are slowly proving to be unaffordable for the majority of us. 😞

READ MORE | Travelling by plane? You will soon have to pay near 30 euros in flight tax

Those living in the Netherlands will have to think twice before booking their usual holiday trip to the warmth this year. Why? Because a ticket to Ibiza now clocks in at 122% more than in 2019, costing an average of €205. 

For Barcelona, this is even greater — with tickets increasing by 216% and costing about €237. 💰

Travel isn’t immune to inflation

Folks casting around for a holiday abroad through package deals (flight and hotel) will also have to splurge a pretty penny. While these prices haven’t gone up quite as high as airfare alone, it’s still much greater than a few years ago.

We can even expect to see big changes in ticket prices for faraway destinations like Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Bali. 

“We see a price increase of between 10% and 20% for all destinations, with peaks of even 40%,” Eelko van Drongelen of Weflycheap tells AD.

READ MORE | Dutch airline KLM may be about to scrap some big flight destinations

In addition, costs to stay at a holiday park have also increased by as much as 15% to 25% — largely due to the high energy costs we’ve all had to deal with. 🙄

“Houses are often less well insulated, and the tropical swimming pools in this period cost a fortune”, van Drongelen tells AD.

Want to save a penny? Fly today!

Oddly enough, those who travel last minute can consider themselves lucky in knowing that prices for last-minute flights are hardly higher than in 2019. 

READ MORE | Guess who’s back, back again: Schiphol plans to cancel thousands of flights until 2023

If you book a flight today to Bonaire for nine days, you’re looking at a slick price of €574. Flights to Portugal are about €187 with a hotel included, and Spain stands at €185. 

That being said, who wants to ditch work today and vaya a España? 😁

Were you planning on travelling this autumn season? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

