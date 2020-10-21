The royal family made headlines this weekend when it was discovered that they had taken a government jet and flown to their holiday villa in Greece. Last night, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexa returned to the Netherlands.
The return of the two princesses has once again sparked controversy over the matter. This is because it was unknown that they had stayed behind when the rest of the family flew back. Rutte knew this, but decided not to mention it in his letter to the House of Representatives.
KLM seems to be doing good business, as the royal family explains that there were not enough seats on the KLM flight that they took home on Saturday. The King, Queen, youngest princess and a security guard took the last four seats on the flight.
The question of why it took so long for the sisters to return, remains. Even the Royal House reporter, Kysia Hekster, is unsure. “That was not because no flights were available in the intervening days. It is unclear why” she tells the NOS. Hmmm….warmer weather, no parents…yes it’s a complete mystery.
Hekster believes that the Prime Minister would have known that the princesses had stayed behind but chose to leave this out of his letter.
The NOS reports that according to Rutte, it was only important that the King and Queen return because of the example they must set during these times. The issue of their daughters, remains a “private matter”.
However, politicians remain critical of Rutte’s approach to the matter, saying that by not addressing the issue in his letter, he has allowed for more controversy.
SP Member of Parliament Ronald van Raak describes it as “a stupid provocation that unfortunately only increases the damage”, the NOS reports.
Hekster is in agreement, telling the NOS “If you want a story to end, you shouldn’t approach it like that. Now you are unwillingly going to rekindle the discussion you wanted to close. It may be that he sees it as a private matter, but in any case he does not achieve the peace he likes around the king.”
Feature Image: Wesley de Wit/RVD
Not responsible considering that corona cases are crazily increasing which means their citizens are suffering and dying
Unelected royalty abusing tax payers money and using government jet for vacation during corona. hmm, what’s wrong about this situation?! Why would that get anyone upset?
I think this is a private matter. Certain people who are against the kingdom as a institution choose to make an issue out of it. When I was much younger during my studies I was against the kingdom as I couldn’t see their contribution to society. Now I think it is as least an important symbol for unity for the country and important factor for stability in times of great unrest. After all the King is the head of state and his influence trickles down over the country. That’s why it is of imminent importance that the king is a person of integrity, standing above all political parties, and I believe he is such a person. However, he didn’t set the right example this time and the fact that he and his wife returned so quickly tells us that they themselves were aware of the sensitivity of the matter. As much as they might have needed this vacation with their children the countries interest comes first.