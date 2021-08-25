Dutch people protest against the arrival of Afghan refugees — police forced to intervene

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Last night, a protest was held against the arrival of hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan at De Harskamp army camp in the municipality of Ede. Tensions escalated with car tires being set alight. The police were forced to use dogs to disperse the crowd.

The protest was initially peaceful. However, as the evening wore on, tensions mounted — with the demonstrators setting car tires on fires and chanting nationalist slogans, such as “own people first”, reports Omroep Gelderland.  

There were about 250 protestors — eek! — most of whom were young people from the neighbourhood and surrounding villages.

Shelters for Afghan evacuees

The emergency shelter in Ede was opened yesterday, as the first evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in the afternoon, reports RTL Nieuws. The facility will be able to accommodate 800 people and is one of three emergency shelters that have already been put to use in the Netherlands.

The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) announced that it would open a fourth emergency shelter in Nijmegen. The facility will have space for 750 to 1,000 people until January 2022, at the latest.

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
An avid tea drinker, Jen was born and raised in Zimbabwe. She moved to Utrecht in 2017 to pursue her history degree. She loves people-watching, canoeing the Utrecht canals, and observing how the Dutch come alive in summer. Having been traumatised by a Dutch circle party, Jen wants to help equip other internationals with tips and tricks to survive and thrive in this wonderful flat country.

