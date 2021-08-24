Weekly update: Dutch COVID-19 infections are rising once again

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from August 18 to August 24. The number of infections has increased slightly compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 17,315 new infections in the Netherlands. This is an increase compared to last week’s report of 16,564 infections.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, the percentage of positive tests decreased to 13.7% compared to 14.6% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has also slightly increased. This week, 48 people passed away, compared to 42 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have continued to decrease while the number of admissions to the ICU has remained the same. The past week saw 405 new admissions to the nursing ward and 92 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 461 and 92, respectively.

Government announces new restrictions for three travel destinations

The Dutch Government has recently updated its travel advice for three popular European travel destinations as their coronavirus status has changed from green to yellow on the European Prevention for Disease Control (EPDC) map.

As of 21 August, Dutchies returning to the Netherlands from vacations in Bulgaria, Norway, and Adriatic Croatia are now required to show a corona certificate.

Employee fired after being caught coughing at work

An employee from the chemical company DuPont in Dordrecht will be dismissed after he appeared at work in mid-March with a heavy cough and refused to go home (nee, dankjewel). He subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

Government wants people to pay for access tests

Up until this point access tests for events have been given for free. However, during a recent coronavirus debate in the House of Representatives, several political parties submitted a motion asking the government to work towards a policy where people make a personal contribution to their tests in the future — now that most people have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

This motion was approved by a narrow majority in the cabinet.

