Leiden University students fight against classroom surveillance cameras

Students of Leiden University did not think they would be dealing with an Orwellian reality, but protests from the last few days say otherwise.

Leiden University installed nearly 400 smart cameras in classrooms and lecture halls during the lockdown in 2020 without telling students and staff, Omroep West reports.

I spy with my little eye 👁

You may be thinking, what’s so bad about them? These cameras were installed to count students in lecture halls but can do much more, including recognising students by gender and whether they’re wearing a mask or not.

As you can imagine, this did not go down well with students and staff, sparking protests in Leiden and the Wijnhaven campus in The Hague.

The board of Leiden University has since temporarily turned off the cameras, but students are suspicious of what “temporary” means.

Fears of surveillance 😟

Despite the reassurances that the cameras are safe and pose no privacy or security threats, students are concerned that the university will reactivate the cameras once unrest has subsided.

Given what these cameras can do, students are more than dissatisfied that the university hasn’t been transparent about their instalment. What’s more, it seems the institution never intended to be — at least, not until students found out about them.

After last week's protest in Leiden, this afternoon there was also an action in the Hague part of Leiden University against the installation of 371 cameras.



Meanwhile, the board has temporarily turned off the cameras, so we have not yet won.#UnseeUs #LeidenUniversity https://t.co/6QtxlrsQNT — OccupyNederland (@OccupyNederland) December 14, 2021

Part of a wider problem

To add to this unrest, cameras are only the tip of the iceberg. Students feel as though their input is hardly taken into account by the university council. For example, students have been pointing to a deterioration in teaching quality, out-of-date facilities, and the controversial disbandment of a sexual harassment support group.

Professor of privacy at Nijmegen University, Dr Bart Jacobs, has advised the removal of the cameras — the cameras have created a precedent of mistrust and unequal power relations among students and the board.

An investigation into the safety of the cameras has been opened and Leiden University intends to keep the cameras off until the results of the investigation emerge. But until then, the cameras may be here to stay.

What do you think about using smart cameras in universities? Tell us your thoughts below!👇

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva