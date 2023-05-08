You’ll need that umbrella: Rain and humidity hitting the Netherlands this week

You may have the allergies and hay fever that come with the season, and now you’re eagerly anticipating the sunshine that goes with it. Helaas, stable spring weather is still not in our sights.

If you’re looking out of the window this morning hoping to see bright sunshine, you may be in for disappointment if you live in the west, centre or south of the Netherlands.

Rain is on the cards for much of today, with Tuesday promising even more rain, reports RTL Nieuws.

Heavy afternoon rain

With barely any wind, you may want to keep those raincoats close as rain showers will not be blowing away any time soon.

This means that certain areas in the west, centre, and south of the country will experience a lot of rain this afternoon, along with the chance of thunderstorms.

The north and east are a bit luckier with less rain than the rest of the country. However, there is still a higher chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms from Monday evening.

We can also expect warmer temperatures and increased humidity. With temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius on the Wadden to 22 degrees Celsius in the southeast, you likely won’t need that extra sweater.

A very rainy Tuesday

Grab your raincoat, rain pants, and an umbrella because a large amount of rain will fall over the entire country on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

The weather reminding me that I in fact do live in The Netherlands pic.twitter.com/LKL6XPk5nY — ☆Lucky☆ (@itismeLucky) May 6, 2023

To give you an idea of just how much rain will fall, De Bilt usually receives 59 mm of rain throughout the month of May. Tuesday alone will see a whopping 10 to 20 mm of rain, with temperatures reaching about 16 degrees Celsius.

It won’t be all rain and misery, though, as the sun will occasionally peep through and bring the temperature to around 20 degrees Celsius.

A drier rest of the week

There may still be a few rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be slightly drier than at the beginning of the week, with temperatures hovering at about 16 degrees Celsius.

Friday remains the best day of the week, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius and far less rain. Hoera!

How are you preparing for the rainy week ahead? Tell us in the comments!