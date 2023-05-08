You’ll need that umbrella: Rain and humidity hitting the Netherlands this week

NewsWeather
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
people-walking-in-rain-in-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/75730353/stock-photo-people-walking-down-the-street.html

You may have the allergies and hay fever that come with the season, and now you’re eagerly anticipating the sunshine that goes with it. Helaas, stable spring weather is still not in our sights. 

If you’re looking out of the window this morning hoping to see bright sunshine, you may be in for disappointment if you live in the west, centre or south of the Netherlands. 

Rain is on the cards for much of today, with Tuesday promising even more rain, reports RTL Nieuws

Heavy afternoon rain

With barely any wind, you may want to keep those raincoats close as rain showers will not be blowing away any time soon. 

This means that certain areas in the west, centre, and south of the country will experience a lot of rain this afternoon, along with the chance of thunderstorms. 

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #47: Complain about the weather nonstop

The north and east are a bit luckier with less rain than the rest of the country. However, there is still a higher chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms from Monday evening. 

We can also expect warmer temperatures and increased humidity. With temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius on the Wadden to 22 degrees Celsius in the southeast, you likely won’t need that extra sweater. 

A very rainy Tuesday

Grab your raincoat, rain pants, and an umbrella because a large amount of rain will fall over the entire country on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

To give you an idea of just how much rain will fall, De Bilt usually receives 59 mm of rain throughout the month of May. Tuesday alone will see a whopping 10 to 20 mm of rain, with temperatures reaching about 16 degrees Celsius.

It won’t be all rain and misery, though, as the sun will occasionally peep through and bring the temperature to around 20 degrees Celsius.

A drier rest of the week

There may still be a few rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but it will be slightly drier than at the beginning of the week, with temperatures hovering at about 16 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

Friday remains the best day of the week, with temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius and far less rain. Hoera!

How are you preparing for the rainy week ahead? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 tips to sell your Dutch home as fast as possible
Next article
Dutch Quirk #118: Not actually wear clogs (despite what the world thinks)
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Drunk Dutch veteran shouts during two minutes of silence in Breda

On Thursday evening, a drunk man disrupted the two minutes of silence held in a Breda park. The man shouted...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

11 things to know before taking a taxi in Amsterdam

Francine Zauner - 2
Unless you know the ropes, taking a taxi in the Netherlands can be a confusing and expensive experience. But not anymore — here's the...

Dutch Quirk #118: Not actually wear clogs (despite what the world thinks)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Oh, Dutch stereotypes 🇳🇱 — there's tulips, weed, an obsession with orange, and, well, clogs. Only the Dutch don't usually totter around in the...

7 tips to sell your Dutch home as fast as possible

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Selling a home quickly in the Netherlands sounds easy enough in this climate — but to get the best price, you need to make...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.