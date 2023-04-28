Enjoyed the sun? Good, because rain is returning to the NL

Are you sad that the King’s Day celebrations are over? Well, that’s not the only thing that’s come to an end, so has the good weather.

It looks like Dutch spring still won’t commit to sunny weather. Waving another red flag in this love-hate relationship, spring ended our sunny King’s Day parties early with some nasty rain and wind.

Maybe we could have forgiven that slight transgression, but according to NU.nl, our recovery Friday is going to be cloudy and rainy too.

A hangover cure

Let’s look on the not-so-bright-and-sunny side, perhaps this is for the best! A cold shower might help with your King’s Day hangover, and the morning weather is here to give it to you.

With clouds and showers in many areas in the northern part of the country, you’ll be wide awake in no time.

Goedemorgen! Vandaag valt er van tijd tot tijd enige regen en motregen. Tijdens het weekeinde knapt het wat op. Meer lezen op: https://t.co/zj9Y4wC9kQ Foto gemaakt door Peter de Vries. pic.twitter.com/SY89cBNm83 — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) April 28, 2023

Translation: Good morning! Today there will be some rain and drizzle from time to time. During the weekend, it brightens up a bit.

Don’t plan on having lunch outside in the sun, however, because the rain is going to continue into the afternoon in the north. The wind is also picking up and will be stronger along the coast.

The wind might chase some of that rain and clouds away in the south of the country, however, where there’s more of a chance for the sun to peep through the clouds.

A warm Friday

If there’s one silver lining to be found in the many clouds, we can be glad that it won’t be too cold today, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 17 degrees Celsius. The rain will also disappear for most areas by tonight.

Helaas pindakaas, the clouds will still be lurking, however, so you won’t get to see the sunset or go stargazing while thinking about all the embarrassing things you did yesterday.

A brisk evening temperature of 8 degrees Celsius will have us dreaming of warmer weather, and we might just get lucky!

Saturday is most likely going to be a better day with the possibility of some sun. This is how Dutch spring keeps us coming back for more.

How is the weather affecting your Friday plans? Tell us in the comments!