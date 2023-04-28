Time to say goodbye: Dutch government scraps STAP budget

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Headshot-of-Dutch-prime-minister-Mark-Rutte-at-a-press-conferece
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/mark-rutte.html?filter=all&qview=286572956

For the first time in years, the Dutch government has to cut its budget. As a result, many government plans and programmes have to be stopped — including the STAP subsidy.

The reason behind the budget cuts? Other rising costs such as higher interest on public debt, an influx of Asylum seekers, and compensations to the province of Groningen for decades of gas extraction and the resulting earthquakes.

According to RTL Nieuws, the Dutch Cabinet will cut its budget by a total of €2.5 billion (ouch!). Almost all ministries have to surrender something as a result.

What is the STAP budget?
The Dutch STAP budget is (or should we say “was”) a government-funded training budget for people in the Dutch job market. 

By covering up to €1,000 of the costs for training programmes, the budget aims to help employees learn, advance, or retain their career skills without breaking the bank.

STAP budget? More like STOP budget

As De Volkskrant writes, the STAP subsidy currently costs the government around €200 million per year — a high price if you’re already struggling with other rising costs. 😬

When it was first introduced in March 2022, the STAP budget replaced tax deductions for employee training and education.

As a result, for many, it became completely free to advance or reorientate yourself on the job market (as long as your training course cost less than €1,000.)

Since its introduction, the scheme has become hugely popular among the Dutch workforce, and during the most recent application round in March, the €34 million budget was gone within just 2.5 hours.

Praise and criticism

The STAP budget was praised by Krien van Gennip, the minister of Social Affairs, due to its ability to help not just highly educated workers, but also applicants who have an intermediate vocational education.

The scheme also reaches many people in vulnerable positions on the labour market, such as job seekers, flex workers or self-employed persons without employees.

READ MORE | Learn the most in-demand digital skills for free with STAP!

At the same time, STAP received some criticism.

After the first rounds, it turned out that the money was often used for courses on things such as cryptocurrencies, analysing children’s drawings, and even a two-day “discover yourself” trip to Amsterdam, Antwerp or Paris. Really, guys?

At the start of 2023, many of these “hobby-like” courses were scrapped as rules for the budget were tightened.

On top of that, some training providers are said to have increased the costs of relatively cheap training courses to €1,000, to profit from the government’s budget.

Translation: Funny that courses that used to be €399 or €499 can now all be followed for free via the STAP budget and coincidentally all are €999 🙃

These were all things Van Gennip wanted to address in the future.

Details remain unclear for now

As of right now, it’s unclear when the STAP subsidy will be cut, but it’s likely that this year’s application rounds may still go ahead.

If that’s the case, make sure to be prepared for May 1 at 10 AM, when the next (and perhaps last) STAP application round goes live.

READ MORE | 5 tips to ACTUALLY get the STAP budget in 2023

Once the STAP budget is gone, the government will likely go back to introducing tax deductions for employee training and education.

What do you think about the government’s plans to scrap the STAP budget? Tell us in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
What currency is used in the Netherlands? Paying in Amsterdam and beyond
Next article
Enjoyed the sun? Good, because rain is returning to the NL
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Lekker! The Netherlands now has a casual 125 Michelin star restaurants

In spite of all those deep-fried snack foods, the Dutch are really stepping up their gastronomy game, now boasting a...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

These are the 6 best international bookstores in the Netherlands

Amanda Steck - 8
There's nothing cosier than staying inside on a cold day with a cup of tea while reading a book. ✨ But how do you...

Lekker! The Netherlands now has a casual 125 Michelin star restaurants

Naomi Lamaury - 0
In spite of all those deep-fried snack foods, the Dutch are really stepping up their gastronomy game, now boasting a total of 125 Michelin-star...

Enjoyed the sun? Good, because rain is returning to the NL

Simone Jacobs - 0
Are you sad that the King’s Day celebrations are over? Well, that’s not the only thing that’s come to an end, so has the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.