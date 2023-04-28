Lekker! The Netherlands now has a casual 125 Michelin star restaurants

In spite of all those deep-fried snack foods, the Dutch are really stepping up their gastronomy game, now boasting a total of 125 Michelin-star restaurants in 2023.

The 2023 selections for the infamous Michelin stars awards were announced last week on Monday, April 24 in Amsterdam. And according to Tippr — and the Dutch won big.

Food lovers in the Netherlands can rejoice, the Dutch are putting themselves on the gastronomy world map. This year alone, you will find a total of 22 new restaurants on the Michelin star list.

Sophisticated Dutch cuisine?

While many newcomers have welcomed their first star, one restaurant, Vinkeles in Amsterdam, was awarded a second star this year, upping the total number of restaurants in the Netherlands with two stars to 20 — hoerah!

To break this information down into bite-size pieces, the 2023 Michelin Guide Netherlands gave 17 restaurants their first star. In total? There are now a whopping 103 restaurants in the Netherlands with one Michelin star.

Believe it or not, one star describes the restaurant as serving sophisticated cuisine — not exactly our first thought when thinking of Dutch food.

In NL, food is mostly seen as fuel rather than something you take your time for to enjoy.



The food culture isn’t sophisticated here. We throw potatoes, vegetables and gravy on a plate, mash them and call it a day.



So far my analysis. Dutch foodies are welcome to correct me 😉 — Ramses Oudt 🪵 (@rroudt) January 2, 2022

The Michelin Guide also features a special category, the green star, which celebrates restaurants committed to the development of sustainable gastronomy.

Four new Dutch members joined the category this year, bringing the total to 15 green stars.

Michelin star category New Dutch Michelin stars Total Dutch Michelin stars 3 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Unique cuisine: worth the trip 0 2 2 stars ⭐️⭐️ Exceptional cuisine: worth the detour 1 20 1 star⭐️ Sophisticated cuisine: well worth the visit 17 103 Green star 🌱 Green gastronomy and sustainability 4 15 Total 22 140 (including green stars)

All over the Netherlands

Plenty of the starred restaurants are located in Amsterdam — so foodies, it’s time to explore the city’s gastronomy streets.

For those not in Amsterdam, don’t worry — there are Michelin star restaurants in all corners of the country, such as Rotterdam, Utrecht, and Eindhoven.

READ MORE | Where to eat in Amsterdam in 2023: 5 trendy places for lunch and dinner

In fact, restaurants in the Netherlands with two Michelin stars are nowhere near Amsterdam but actually in Kruiningen (Zeeland) and Zwolle (Overijssel).

Lekker heh? Turns out the Dutch are about more than just bitterballen, frikandelen, and aardapelen.

Are you surprised by the 2023 Michelin Guide Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!