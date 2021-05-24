This week: rain. Next week: sunshiiine!

Umbrellas and sunscreen: welcome to the Netherlands! Armed with these two key items, you’ll be prepared for the upcoming weeks of Dutch weather.

When it rains, it pours — unless you live in the Netherlands of course, where it just kinda continually rains for the entirety of the spring (like this year).

But the Dutch weather gods are mixing it up this week, with heavy rain and thunderstorms in the south of the country, a chance of hail, and gusts of wind up to 65 kilometres per hour. As a result, the KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has issued a code yellow for the south. Kijk uit!

Dutch weather refuses to repay its debt

Feeling like last spring was a little less cold and wet? You’re correct! After all the love (?) that 2020 gave us, 2021 can’t even bring in some sunshine. The average daily maximum temperature is about four degrees lower than normal for this time of year, according to meteorologist Raymond Klaassen from Weerplaza.

But we have a designated amount of sunshine that we receive every year, guaranteeing us a beautiful summer filled with glorious long days, right Raymond? Nah. “To think that the summer will immediately compensate for this cold is too short-sighted, because there is no statistically evidence for this,” the meteorologist says.

Warmer from the end of the week

Don’t lose hope just yet though! A high-pressure area is on the way, which in meteorologist speaks means…drier weather! As of Friday, the sun will start to make its debut in the south of the Netherlands and temperatures can climb up to 20 degrees. From Saturday, this will begin to occur in more and more areas.

Feature Image: Garon Piceli/Pexels