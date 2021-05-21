The Netherlands is a lonely country for expats, survey finds

The results of this year’s InterNations Expat Insider Survey are out — the Netherlands has been ranked 33 out of 59 countries when it comes to life satisfaction as an expat. Ouch.

This year 12,000 expats from 174 nationalities were surveyed about their experience living in 59 different countries. Whilst the Netherlands ranked highly as a great place to work, the survey also found that life as an expat here can be lonely and hard to settle into.

Happy at work, sad at home

Did you find it hard to settle in and make friends when you arrived in the Netherlands? If so, never fear, you aren’t alone. This year’s survey indicated that whilst the Netherlands is broadly recognised as a friendly country, it can be one of the most difficult countries in which to make friends and connections.

According to the survey, the Netherlands came ranked in the bottom 10 for making local friends. According to the survey, many expats in the Netherlands also do not feel at home here.

One of the best countries to work in

The working abroad category encompasses job security and work-life balance. The Dutch are known for striking a great work-life balance and this is reflected in the findings of the 2021 survey.

Considering moving abroad for work? The Netherlands is a great destination for this! In the survey, the Netherlands ranked 13th best country to work out of the 59 countries assessed.

Personal finance and cost of living

Whilst working in the Netherlands is great, the cost of living can be a source of stress. With the crazy housing prices, cost of public transport, and price of groceries in Albert Heijn, it’s no surprise that the Netherlands was ranked the 47th most expensive country to live in out of the 59 surveyed.

In this section of the survey, respondents were asked two questions: to what extent expats feel satisfied with their financial situation, and whether they feel that their disposable home income is enough to cover everything that they need for daily life.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands still ranked in the middle of the range in terms of people’s disposable income — so luckily people still have money for holidays and biertjes on the newly opened terraces.

Quality of life

Overall, these figures suggest that whilst the Netherlands can be a great place to work, settling in and making friends can be hard. The pros and cons of life here are reflected in the quality of life index for expats. Here, the Netherlands comes out in the middle, at position 30 out of 59.

Last, but certainly not least, the Netherlands ranked as having the sixth best public transport system so hop on the train and go and explore the windmills, tulips and canals.

The winners and the losers

Taiwan, Mexico, and Costa Rica came out on top as the best destinations to live and work worldwide as expats. All three countries have been considered generally friendly, safe, and where expats can feel secure in their personal financial situation. Meanwhile, South Africa, Kuwait, and Italy ranked in the bottom three out of the 59 countries surveyed in terms of the working abroad index.

Do you feel at home in the Netherlands and are you surprised by these results? Tell us in the comments!

