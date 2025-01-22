Heads up, Netherlands (literally) — the universe is putting on a rare show this week, with six planets sharing the night sky. 🌌

If (and this is a big if in the lowlands 👀) the weather allows for it, that is.

It’s a planet parade

Astronomers are calling it the alignment of planets, but don’t make the silly mistake of assuming the planets will actually align — the term just means that six of them will be visible in the sky at the same time.

Saturn, Venus, and Neptune can be seen in the west until around 10 PM each evening.

Jupiter and Uranus will reign high in the sky in the south all night, and Mars will emerge in the southeast and not set until morning.

According to the NOS, most of them (Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) will be visible to the naked eye. As for Neptune and Uranus, however, you’ll need the help of some good binoculars to see them.

Clear skies, please

Spotting this rare planetary alignment depends on how good the weather is — but for good weather to occur in January in the Netherlands, the planets really have to align.

Unsurprisingly, the forecast for this week doesn’t seem like it’s on our side.

We’re not losing all hope, though, since the same celestial phenomenon will happen at the end of February, with a seventh planet (Mercury) added on February 28.

If we miss this one, we’ll have to wait for another chance until 2040. Fingers crossed for a very clear February! 🤞

Are you excited about the possibility of seeing this rare celestial phenomenon? Let us know in the comments!