Last month, on May 18, over 100,000 people gathered in The Hague to protest against the Dutch government’s stance towards Israel. Now, it’s time for another demonstration. 💪

During what became the largest demonstration the Netherlands had seen in 20 years, protestors came together wearing red to “draw a red line.” On June 15, people are invited to draw it again.

The red line represents the line that the government itself failed to draw when it came to condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

Failed to comply with demands

According to Amnesty International, following the previous protest, the government has refused to take concrete action against the genocide.

Regardless of the recent collapse of the coalition, organisations want to see steps taken: “Resignation or not — we demand concrete action now.”

Aid and humanitarian organisations Oxfam Novib, PAX, Amnesty International, Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders have invited outgoing prime minister, Dick Schoof, to attend the demonstration and address everyone from the Malieveld.

Whether he will actually show up, however, is yet to be seen.

Something has to change

Amnesty International writes that “The time for one more investigation is over.”

Everyone who joins the next demonstration on June 15 will be there to demand a fundamental change to the course of action currently taken by the Dutch and European governments in general.

The Netherlands is not alone in this protest. On and around June 15, a red line will also be drawn in Brussels, Quebec, London and Geneva. 🇵🇸

Want to attend? You can register to “draw the red line again” on Amnesty International’s website.

