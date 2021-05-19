Relaxed coronavirus measures are in effect: here’s what you can do from today

We’re sure you’re tired of home workouts, missing sunset drinks, and really want to see an elephant. Great news! From today, new regulations are in place against coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Eager to know what you can do with the latest coronavirus measures? Here’s the full list from today — plus, how others across the Netherlands have celebrated!

READ MORE | Weekly update: infections, deaths and hospitalisations drop as hoped

Enjoy your favourite terrace to the fullest

Terraces are now allowed to open from 6 AM to 8 PM. Previously, opening hours were constrained to 12 PM to 6 PM. Now you can enjoy a canal-side breakfast or a dreamy dinner.

In the town of Almeno, in Overijssel, a restaurant owner was met with much support and enthusiasm from locals who could enjoy an early breakfast for only €1 (that’s goedkoep!). Meanwhile, early risers were also determined to get the most out of the new measures and started lining up in from of their favourite terrace at 6 this morning, reports NOS.

Hit the gym or your local sport club (finally!)

Gyms and indoor swimming pools have also reopened with a maximum capacity of 30 people. Measures for outdoor sports have also been relaxed further. Now, people aged 27 and above can exercise outdoors while keeping 1.5 metres distance, whilst those under 27 can train without social distancing.

People were eager to start working on their summer bods, with some beginning as soon as gyms opened at midnight. To welcome their members, several gyms had organized special opening hours to celebrate their reopening — some even with champagne, hoera!🍾

Sing, dance, check out a zoo or ride a rollercoaster

Are you more into exercising your mind than your summer bod? With the new measures going into effect you can do both!

The cultural and entertainment sector has also benefitted from new relaxations. From today, indoor locations for artistic and cultural activities may reopen for music, dance, or theatre lessons.

Zoos and theme parks can reopen their outdoor facilities with a maximum of one person per 10 square metres, and outdoor venues for performing arts and film screening can now welcome up to 30 visitors at a time.

Have you already taken advantage of relaxed measures? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Omar Ram/Unsplash