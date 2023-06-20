Psst… you can now check out Rembrandt’s museum AND get his designs tattooed on you

Ever seen Rembrandt’s artwork, and liked it so much you wanted it to be on your body, permanently? Well, you have until June 25 to make that dream a reality.

This week, Rembrandt’s home features Henk Schiffmacher and his team of tattoo artists. Equipped with (professional) needles and ink, they’re ready to dish out original, Rembrandt-style tattoos to anyone who books an appointment — which you can do here.

Why Rembrandt? Need you ask? “An old tattoo artist once called tattoos ‘The Poor Man’s Rembrandt”, the “world-famous” tattoo artist Schiffmacher tells Museum Rembrandthuis — hence why this week is called “The Poor Man’s Rembrandt Project”.

Was Rembrandt really just a tattoo artist deep down?

Museum Rembrandthuis points out the similarities between Rembrandt and Schiffmacher & Veldhoen. Besides their fame, Rembrandt’s “etchings and tattoos” apparently have similar “drawing” processes to the talented duo’s tattoos.

John and Anthony with the legendary tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher in 1991. pic.twitter.com/iFOQeegVXT — RHCP❤️Mya🌶️🌶️🌶️ (@kalyssagoesah) February 25, 2023

One might use a “copper plate and sheet of paper”, the other human flesh — but meh, what’s the difference?

A 21st century tattoo studio has temporarily been set up in Rembrandt’s 17th century house, which is said to contain the distinct feeling of “Rembrandt’s soul”. If you want to feel Rembrandt’s spirit, along with a needle piercing your skin, you know where to go!

You can now get a Rembrandt tattoo at the Rembrandt Museum https://t.co/IOiI0fywH9 pic.twitter.com/Gq1LhYYKOo — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) June 19, 2023

Where do we sign up?

The tattoo prices start as low as €100, and can go up to €250. A €50 deposit is also required when you book the appointment. (*cough*, so worth it)

Some designs include Rembrandt’s “original etchings”, his monogram, and his signature. Who wouldn’t want to feel as though a 17th century artist came back from the dead to autograph your arm?

Note: This form must be filled out in advance, unless you want to be turned away at the door. Also, their terms of conditions need to be agreed to.

If you’re feeling spontaneous or impulsive, walk-ins are also an option. However, if you want to guarantee a spot, it’s advisable that you do book one beforehand.

Are you going to embark on this once-in-a-life-time tattoo journey? If so, what will you be getting? Let us know in the comments below!