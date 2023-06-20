Dutch weather warning announced for sunshine, rain, and… HAIL?!

NewsWeather
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-person-in-raincoat-outside-in-rainstorm-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/11046135/stock-photo-happy-rainy-season.html

We were secretly hoping for rain, but maybe too many of us have been doing our rain dances? 🤔 Either way, the weather seems to be confused about what we really want, so it’s giving us everything this Tuesday.

Looking out the window this morning, you might think the Netherlands has another hot summer day planned for us.

However, the weather is determined to keep us on our toes, as NU.nl reports that a code yellow weather warning has been issued by the KNMI (The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute). From mid-afternoon onwards, thunderstorms and hail will be raging through the country.

A sunny afternoon on it’s way

Although you may see a few speckles of clouds wafting through the sky this morning, it’ll stay mostly dry. The southern parts of the Netherlands will be the driest, but we’re all to be treated with a warm and humid wind blowing from the southeast.

Early afternoon will see the temperatures rise to a sweltering 25 degrees Celsius on the Wadden and 31 degrees inland. Better take your handheld fan with you to beat the heat! 

A storm is coming

However, you may want to enjoy sunbathing while you can, as the sunny weather isn’t staying for the whole day. From mid-afternoon onwards, clouds will move in from the south, bringing rain and thunderstorms. 

Remember we spoke about that code yellow earlier? Well, here’s where it comes in, as a lot of rain and wind (yes, sometimes even hail!) will be unleashed during severe thunderstorms. 

How much rain and wind is ‘a lot’? Let’s just say that you might want to hold onto your umbrellas because about 30-40 millimetres of rain will fall with wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour. ☔ 

READ MORE | Finally: RAIN coming to the Netherlands after record-breaking dry spell

The storm is expected to carry on into the evening, with clouds and showers moving from the southwest to the northeast of the country. 

Thankfully, the sun will shine again on Wednesday and dry up the rain. Temperatures will rise again to 28 degrees Celsius in the southeast and 22 degrees Celsius at sea. Hieperdepiep!

Are you relieved to have some rain cool down the heat? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch savings accounts: banks with the best interest rates
Next article
The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Attentie, studenten! Dutch universities are limiting English-taught Bachelor’s programmes

Only one-third of courses in Dutch universities will be taught in English starting in the academic year 2025-2026, in a...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Would you offer your guests dinner? Dutchies don’t, and the internet is mad (!)

Juni Moltubak - 5
How likely are people in the Netherlands to serve food to their guests? This simple map took Twitter by storm, and people. are. not....

Joran van der Sloot: the story of a Dutch killer

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 9
How did an 18-year-old boy from the Dutch city of Arnhem become the number one criminal on Times Top 10 Crime Stories of 2010?...

19 damn freakin’ annoying things Dutch people do

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 24
We put our heads together and asked for your help to compile the ultimate list of the most vervelende (annoying) things Dutch people do. 

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.