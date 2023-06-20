Dutch weather warning announced for sunshine, rain, and… HAIL?!

We were secretly hoping for rain, but maybe too many of us have been doing our rain dances? 🤔 Either way, the weather seems to be confused about what we really want, so it’s giving us everything this Tuesday.

Looking out the window this morning, you might think the Netherlands has another hot summer day planned for us.

However, the weather is determined to keep us on our toes, as NU.nl reports that a code yellow weather warning has been issued by the KNMI (The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute). From mid-afternoon onwards, thunderstorms and hail will be raging through the country.

A sunny afternoon on it’s way

Although you may see a few speckles of clouds wafting through the sky this morning, it’ll stay mostly dry. The southern parts of the Netherlands will be the driest, but we’re all to be treated with a warm and humid wind blowing from the southeast.

Early afternoon will see the temperatures rise to a sweltering 25 degrees Celsius on the Wadden and 31 degrees inland. Better take your handheld fan with you to beat the heat!

A storm is coming

However, you may want to enjoy sunbathing while you can, as the sunny weather isn’t staying for the whole day. From mid-afternoon onwards, clouds will move in from the south, bringing rain and thunderstorms.

I love storms, stormy seas! In The Netherlands, we have often stormy weather! pic.twitter.com/hwrjmsOeeT — Mark Beumer 🇳🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@MarkBeumer3) February 21, 2023

Remember we spoke about that code yellow earlier? Well, here’s where it comes in, as a lot of rain and wind (yes, sometimes even hail!) will be unleashed during severe thunderstorms.

How much rain and wind is ‘a lot’? Let’s just say that you might want to hold onto your umbrellas because about 30-40 millimetres of rain will fall with wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour. ☔

The storm is expected to carry on into the evening, with clouds and showers moving from the southwest to the northeast of the country.

Thankfully, the sun will shine again on Wednesday and dry up the rain. Temperatures will rise again to 28 degrees Celsius in the southeast and 22 degrees Celsius at sea. Hieperdepiep!

