Dutch political party, GroenLinks, has returned to their plan of giving every Dutchie €10,000 when they turn 18 years old — with some key differences.

Now, instead of the money being given as cold, hard, cash it can only be used for study and training — for the first five years at least.

However, from the age of 23, the lucky youth will be able to spend the cash on whatever they want.

New and improved

The original plan was announced two months ago but received a lot of criticism. In the original version, the recipients could do what they wanted with the money from the get-go.

Groenlinks leader Jesse Klaver says the plan has now been improved. “Young people indicated that 18 years old is sometimes too young to make wise choices and that at this age it can put too much pressure on families with a debt problem.”

The first plan received a lot of criticism on all fronts. According to RTL Nieuws, some critics believed that it is character-building for a young person to start out “poor” and that this amount of cash could disrupt families. Others believed that €10,000 wasn’t enough money.

Who foots the bill?

With stacks of cash going toward every young person, you may be left wondering whether taxpayers are left footing the €2.2 billion bill.

The answer is, yes — but only the very rich taxpayers. Millionaires will pay an extra one percent tax on their assets each year, and multi-millionaires will pay an extra two percent.

Fight against inequality

Groenlinks is focusing their upcoming policies on young people and their future. “In the past decade, insecurity and inequality among young people have increased,” says Klaver.