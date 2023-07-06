Here we go again: rent is on the rise in the five largest Dutch cities

Here comes another hit to your bank account — the price per average square meter for rentals has increased… again! 😬

We can smell the desperation when it comes to housing and, apparently, everyone else can too. Based on findings by housing agency Pararius, the largest five cities in the Netherlands have seen rent increase by 5% to over 7% compared to a year ago. Echt?!

Bye bye money… 💸

After the denial, anger, and tears you’re probably wondering why. Well, it’s the increasing pressure on the rental market, of course.

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven won’t be calling your name anymore, with high rental prices and low availability.

Average salaries 3 to 5k (?)



Average rent for a "middle class apartment" in Rotterdam 2300 (according to a video I just saw). Social Rent, 15 year wait.



Average workers should afford average housing on a single income. Something is very wrong.#Netherlands #HousingCrisis — 🌷 Sim Architect 🏡 (@TheSimArchitect) January 2, 2023

Over the past three months, the number of rentals available in these cities dropped a whopping 27% compared to the previous year, reports the NOS.

It’s a nee from landlords

People move out and you get the chance to move in, right? That’s what you thought, helaas private landlords are shaking their heads and calling it quits.

Yep, landlords aren’t getting enough out of renting anymore, apparently. Must be all those government measures that are going to put a stop to those greedy landlords from charging an arm and a leg for what should be called a closet in Amsterdam. 👀

Not only that, but private landlords are also paying higher wealth tax this year. So, what are landlords doing? Selling their no-longer-fruitful investments.

What does that mean for us? Fewer housing options, and crazy people overbidding! Agh, nee! Overbidding has become more popular in the largest cities and could very well be the reason rental prices have increased so harshly.

Pitch that tent and make sure you have a sturdy suitcase because that might be your new closet for a while!

