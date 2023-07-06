Here we go again: rent is on the rise in the five largest Dutch cities

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
3 minute read
Photo-of-house-for-rent-Netherlands-after-increased-transfer-tax-for-Dutch-landlords
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/510488238/stock-photo-dutch-sign-text-rent-old.html

Here comes another hit to your bank account — the price per average square meter for rentals has increased… again! 😬

We can smell the desperation when it comes to housing and, apparently, everyone else can too. Based on findings by housing agency Pararius, the largest five cities in the Netherlands have seen rent increase by 5% to over 7% compared to a year ago. Echt?!

Bye bye money… 💸

After the denial, anger, and tears you’re probably wondering why. Well, it’s the increasing pressure on the rental market, of course. 

Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven won’t be calling your name anymore, with high rental prices and low availability.

Over the past three months, the number of rentals available in these cities dropped a whopping  27%  compared to the previous year, reports the NOS.

It’s a nee from landlords

People move out and you get the chance to move in, right? That’s what you thought, helaas private landlords are shaking their heads and calling it quits. 

Yep, landlords aren’t getting enough out of renting anymore, apparently. Must be all those government measures that are going to put a stop to those greedy landlords from charging an arm and a leg for what should be called a closet in Amsterdam. 👀

Not only that, but private landlords are also paying higher wealth tax this year. So, what are landlords doing? Selling their no-longer-fruitful investments. 

READ MORE | Oh hell nee! Overbidding on Dutch rental properties is becoming more popular

What does that mean for us? Fewer housing options, and crazy people overbidding! Agh, nee! Overbidding has become more popular in the largest cities and could very well be the reason rental prices have increased so harshly. 

Pitch that tent and make sure you have a sturdy suitcase because that might be your new closet for a while!

Have you experienced overbidding in the rental market? Tell us about it in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
New to the Netherlands? 7 reasons why bunq is the ideal bank for internationals
Next article
Video streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Gefeliciteerd! Amsterdam is the third-best city for students, and the Netherlands is the eighth-best country

A study by the Mobile Bank N26 has revealed that for all our complaining, the Netherlands is actually a very...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

This AMAZEing immersive audiovisual experience is the trippiest thing in Amsterdam

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Take a step away from the monotonous rhythm of life and step into another world full of bopping artistic and thrilling light, sound, and...

Video streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 3
Looking for video streaming services in the Netherlands? Got a burning desire to put your feet up, rest your overworked mind, and find out...

New to the Netherlands? 7 reasons why bunq is the ideal bank for internationals

Ailish Lalor - 0
So you just moved to the Netherlands, and you need to sort out your finances. Picking and opening a bank account in a new...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.