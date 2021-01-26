In multiple cities across the Netherlands, riots tore through the streets for the third night in a row. Over 150 people were arrested and police continue to investigate camera images, not ruling out additional arrests.

The upheaval is linked to the opposition of the government’s decision to implement a curfew, which went into effect on Saturday evening. From Rotterdam to Den Bosch, crowds of people took to the streets in violent protest.

Rotterdam

In Rotterdam, the police arrested more than 50 rioters following major disturbances on the Biejerlandselaan in Rotterdam South. The rioters damaged property, looted several shops, caused arson, and pelted police with stones and fireworks.

One officer was injured in the leg in the arrest of a suspect. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Amsterdam

Amsterdam police made nine arrests in the Oost (East) neighbourhood around Molukkenstraat. Rioters attempted to knock over a police van.

The Hague

Riot police were deployed to calm the unrest in the Hague. Police were pelted with stones and fireworks.

Limburg

Of the reported hundreds of people who had gathered, Limburg police made 17 arrests of rioters between the ages of 17 and 55 years old. One officer in Roermond was slightly injured during an arrest.

Haarlem

The restless night in Haarlem involved car fires, fireworks, and stones being thrown at police. The police were not easily able to get the situation under control and had to deploy tear gas. Police made 14 arrests.

The mayor of Haarlem, Jos Wienen, says, “The violence against police officers is inadmissible. Violent offenders are being dealt with harshly. Due to firm action, it has become calm again.”

Den Bosch

Large groups of rioters set fire to cars, looted, and smashed windows in shops and homes. “We are fully committed to suppressing this unacceptable violence,” said the police.

By the end of the night, the police had closed all access roads to and from the city centre. City buses were no longer allowed to run and ProRail train traffic was halted to Den Bosch.

Den Bosch again

Zwolle

In Zwolle, hundreds of young people ran through the streets and lit fireworks. Riot police were deployed, and an emergency order was issued.

Police Tweeted that three suspects were arrested and they would remain present to enforce the curfew. “Be sensible and stay home.”

Helmond, Breda, Almelo, Veenendaal, Tilburg

The rioting continued in other Dutch cities, with three arrests made in Breda, eight arrests in Almelo, and two arrests in Veenendaal. Police arrested an additional man in Tilburg because of threats, who was carrying an electric shock weapon.

