Road casualties in the Netherlands will increase if no measures are taken, says Dutch minister

Recent studies have shown that road casualties among cyclists will grow in the upcoming years if no new measures are taken by the Dutch government.

Cycling in the Netherlands has become a more popular pastime in recent years. In fact, over the period of 2010 to 2019, the number of bicycle kilometres increased by 10%.

As more Dutchies and internationals roam the bike paths, accidents are bound to happen. Fortunately, Dutch Minister Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management concocted a plan to prevent more casualties.

The plan, in question

In a press release issued by the Ministry for Infrastructure and Water Management, Harbers will invest a baffling €50 million to improve bicycle safety for the groups that are more prone to casualties.

This refers particularly to the elderly, single-vehicle crashes, sports and school environments, and traffic on the cycle path. 

Accident-prone

Older people love biking in this flat country just as much as the rest of us, but they do pose a greater risk of being seriously injured on the bike path. They contribute highly to the number of cycling casualties, hence why it’s important to offer them extra protection.

Similarly, it’s also common to see children in the Netherlands grow up on bikes. For the Dutch, it’s never too early to get their kids out on the wheels. 🚲

Their size makes them extra vulnerable to cycling injuries. In truth, about 1 in 5 cyclists who visited an emergency room after an accident were younger than 17 years.

Next to that, in 2019, more than 80% of serious bicycle crashes involved a motor vehicle, ergo why major steps need to be taken in that area as well.

Better cycling infrastructure is underway

Bike paths are getting busier as more people find pleasure in cycling in the Netherlands. Naturally, with different vehicles driving at varying speeds, accidents tend to happen.

Apparently not wide enough.

To prevent this, the Dutch cabinet announced that they would invest another €780 million into building more and wider cycle routes across the country, where there is little to no crossing involved. 🤩

Despite predictions, positivity remains

A SWOV study published today showed that halving the number of road casualties for cyclists by 2030 will be nearly impossible. Still, Harbers remains optimistic that his plan will help to reduce the number of road casualties for cyclists.

“A great increase in the number of cycling casualties is predicted for the coming years. I think it is important to reverse that trend. After all, cycling is healthy, cheap, and easy.”

“That is why I am now focusing more on the safety of cyclists. Together we already do a lot on road safety, but with this amount, we are doing a shovel on top of that”, says minister Harbers.

What do you think about Harbers’ plan? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Gaelle Salem

