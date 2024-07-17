Chaos on Dutch Rotterdam-Hague metro route may be over! Here’s how

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Image: RET

As of today, July 17, Rotterdam transport company RET will schedule additional “metros” along the Rotterdam and The Hague lines during rush hour. 🚇

If you hate rush hour traffic on public transport, some good news is heading your way this week: commuters on the Rotterdam to Den Haag (The Hague) metro route will benefit from more frequent journeys.

Crowds and cancellations

According to Omroep West, the outpouring of frustration at overcrowded metro wagons — and frequent missed journeys as a result — was the catalyst for change.

overhead-tram-passing-ns-train-and-commuters-in-busy-den-haag-the-hague-station-netherlands
Rail work along the Rotterdam-Den Haag line is largely responsible for the current commuter chaos. Image: Depositphotos

Exacerbated by summer’s commuter boom, the chaos was initially caused by halted train traffic between Den Haag Centraal and Rotterdam Centraal stations due to rail work.

NS provides alternate options

Also responding to the chaos was the Dutch national rail operator NS, chiming in with a few possible solutions to the bedlam on the tracks.

In addition to buses being deployed along the Rotterdam-Hague route, commuters can also opt to travel via Gouda — albeit with the added downside of a slightly longer travel time.

How are you weathering the rush hour pandemonium? Share your thoughts and tips in the comments below!

