The nature reserve near Leusden is a great place for visitors and wolves alike; but naturally, this isn’t always a harmonious combination. 🐺

As was the case Tuesday morning, when a child was slightly injured during a confrontation with what the authorities believe to be a wolf, RTL reports.

While an investigation into the incident is underway, the province of Utrecht advises against visiting the nature reserve in the meantime.

What happened?

The child was walking around the Den Treek estate near Leusden, accompanied by their out-of-school care providers.

How exactly the confrontation with the possible wolf came about is unclear since it all happened very quickly.

“In the immediate presence of an employee, a wolf probably came at a child in a flash,” the care centre explains. “The physical confrontation lasted very briefly. After that, the animal disappeared into the forest.”

Parental instincts kick in

If it was indeed a wolf, the Utrecht province believes any aggression was probably in defence of its cubs, especially if the child got too close.

We’re sure the parents will be feeling equally protective — but following a check-up, the child is fortunately said to be in good health aside from a few scratches and a fair helping of shock.

